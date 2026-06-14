Villanueva: Cayetano Faction Will Fulfill Constitutional Duty in Special Session

Senator Joel Villanueva, part of the faction led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, has stated that they will fulfill their sacred duty under the Constitution if a special session is called. Despite the ongoing Senate leadership drama, Villanueva emphasized the need to prioritize the passage of crucial legislative measures, such as relief and rehabilitation efforts for earthquake-stricken areas in Mindanao, and the confirmation of military appointments.

In a recent video statement during a worship service of Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide, Senator Joel Villanueva , son of church founder Eduardo 'Brother Eddie' Villanueva, has declared that his faction, led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, will fulfill their constitutional duty if a special session is called.

The younger Villanueva, who has been absent from Senate sessions since June 1 alongside his faction, emphasized that now is not the time for political divisions.

'This is not the time for taking sides. When our fellow countrymen are in need, it is our duty to respond and serve,' he said, adding that their presence in public service is clear and driven by the need to protect institutions and prioritize the welfare of Filipinos. Among the urgent legislative measures Villanueva highlighted are the relief and rehabilitation of areas affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.

He plans to file a resolution ensuring sufficient funds for relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts. Additionally, Villanueva aims to push for the approval of pending bills, especially those in their final reading stage, and to confirm the appointments of military officers, which have been put on hold due to the Senate leadership drama.

He also expressed hope that the Senate staff would not be caught in the middle of the political fight, stating that the Senate should not be hindered from functioning properly due to leadership issues, lockdowns, or alleged security threats. Recently, Malacañang has stated that a special session of Congress could be called if Senator Sherwin Gatchalian requests one





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Special Session Constitution Cayetano Faction Joel Villanueva Legislative Measures Mindanao Earthquake Military Appointments Senate Leadership

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