Village Struggles with Recurring Floods as Rainy Season Begins

The village of Frances, located in a low-lying area, has been struggling with recurring floods due to the southwest monsoon and high tide. Residents have to wade through submerged roads just to get to school or work, and the situation has worsened after a nearby dike was damaged. The ongoing flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is expected to help ease the problem in the long run.

Several parts of the village were already underwater after days of intermittent rain brought by the southwest monsoon , combined with high tide that regularly pushes water into the low-lying area .

According to a report by Jamie Santos on"24 Oras Weekend," people were seen carefully making their way through knee-deep floodwaters as they tried to go about their usual routines. In some homes, water had already crept inside, forcing families to raise their floors or pile up soil around their houses just to keep the water out. For many residents, the flooding has become part of everyday life.

Students and workers, in particular, have to wade through submerged roads just to get to school or work—an ordeal they say is exhausting and increasingly difficult. Some locals believe the situation has worsened after a nearby dike was damaged. They say flooding used to be less severe, even during high tide, but has since become more frequent and intrusive.

"Dati hindi naman ganito dito. Nung nasira ang dike, pumapasok araw-araw ang tubig. Pero nung wala pa iyon, hindi naman kami ganito. Hirap na hirap na kami," Vilma, a resident, said.

(Things were not like this before. When the dike was damaged, water started coming in every day. But even before the dike was built, we did not experience flooding like this. We are really struggling.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flooding Southwest Monsoon High Tide Low-Lying Area Catch Basin Recurring Problem Flood Control Project Department Of Public Works And Highways (DPWH)

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