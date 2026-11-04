Villa Vie Odyssey Leaves Cambodia with Only Crew After Stranding 203 Passengers

A US cruise ship that forced its 203 passengers to disembark in Cambodia after suspending its around-the-world voyage has departed Sihanoukville with only crew aboard. The Villa Vie Odyssey, owned by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, halted operations due to soaring fuel costs linked to the Iran war.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a US cruise ship that abruptly ended its around-the-world voyage and forced all 203 passengers to disembark in Cambodia, departed the Southeast Asian nation with only crew aboard, Cambodia n officials said Wednesday.

Cruise Ship Departs Cambodia With Crew

The ship left the port of Sihanoukville late Tuesday, according to Tang Sochetkresna, director of the Tourism Department of Preah Sihanouk province. He said he did not know the ship's next destination. Media reports suggested a creditor had taken over its management and was having it sailed to Singapore, Southeast Asia's main maritime hub. Some passengers and maritime tracking websites also indicated the ship was bound for Singapore.

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The vessel's final destination remained unconfirmed. The MV Odyssey, owned by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, had been on a planned three-year around-the-world cruise when it suspended operations last week. The company said the sharp rise in fuel costs due to the war in Iran had made operations prohibitively expensive. On Oct. 28, while docked for a scheduled stop at Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand, the ship's 203 passengers were suddenly told they had to disembark within a few hours.

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The company then forced passengers off the ship, leaving many stranded in Cambodia. The ship departed with no passengers and a crew of around 50, according to Taing Sochitkrishna, head of the Sihanoukville tourism department. Tang Sochetkresna said the ship had 156 crew members on board but it was not clear how many departed with the ship. Nearly 100 passengers remained in Sihanoukville, while others were visiting other parts of Cambodia or had traveled on to other countries, officials said.

American Passengers Stranded in Cambodia

Most of the ship's passengers were Americans. Passengers unloaded their last belongings from the vessel on Tuesday, and many said they did not expect to return to the ship. There are still many things on the ship that I wish I could take with me, said Shirine Thomas, of Wilmington, North Carolina, shortly after collecting some final items.

Sixty-seven-year-old retired high school teacher Mary Ann Demsar from Ontario, Canada, said the owners had provided no information on whether the voyage would continue. We do not get any clear indication from the owners of Villa Vie as to what is happening, she said. They have been so quiet, the only information we get is from the wonderful government and the representatives here in Cambodia. Villa Vie Residences did not respond to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

Passengers Paid $300,000 For Floating Home

The abrupt end to the ship's voyage has drawn widespread attention because it had touted itself as a floating home, combining long-term living at sea with global travel. Several passengers said they had paid more than $300,000 for a suite for the lifetime of the vessel.

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The Villa Vie Odyssey had been cruising the world for at least 755 days as one of only a handful of ships that offered passengers the opportunity to rent or buy long-term or even permanent residences on board. Built in 1993 and operated under different names by several cruise lines over the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odyssey was bought by Villa Vie Residences in 2023.

Its current cruise began in October 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the ship had been refitted. A second cruise, along with the purchase of a second ship to operate in a similar capacity, had already been planned. Villa Vie Residences said monthly fuel expenses per cabin that historically averaged $1,800 have reached an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in parts of Asia due to the war in Iran.

Fuel Costs Surge Due To Iran War

The company said it sought to reduce fuel consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, but was unable to offset the surging costs. Traffic has been curtailed in the Strait of Hormuz since the war in Iran began, squeezing supplies of all kinds of petroleum-based fuels, especially in Southeast Asia, and sharply increasing prices.

Passengers had said the company had been asking them for several months for contributions to keep the ship operating, and there has been an active debate on social media over whether its operation was ever financially viable. There has been no official announcement of future plans for the cruise ship.