Viettel Cyber Security Report: Philippines Data Breaches Surge in Q3 2026

Viettel Cyber Security reveals a 63% year-on-year surge in Philippine data breaches during Q3 2026, exposing over 85 million records across government and financial sectors.

Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) released its quarterly threat analysis for the Philippines, highlighting a sharp escalation in cybercrime activities during the third quarter of 2026. The report indicates that industrialized threats have become increasingly sophisticated, targeting critical infrastructure and consumer services with unprecedented scale.

Data Breach Volume Hits Record Highs

The Philippines recorded eighty-three data breach incidents in the third quarter, marking an increase from seventy-six incidents reported in the same period of the prior year. These security failures exposed eighty-five point nine million records, representing a sixty-three percent surge compared to the previous year. While the frequency of incidents fluctuated throughout the quarter, attackers shifted their strategy toward fewer but significantly larger datasets. VCS noted that threat actors prioritized selling direct network access, including privileged credentials, rather than relying solely on traditional malware distribution methods.

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Government and Financial Sectors Lead Targets

Government entities emerged as the primary target for cybercriminals, accounting for thirty-four incidents or forty-one percent of the total breaches during the period. This high volume was driven by credential leaks from agency portals and subsequent intrusions into both national agencies and local government units. The banking, financial services, and insurance sector followed with sixteen incidents, comprising nineteen percent of the total. These attacks specifically targeted lending platforms, banks, and investment firms, demonstrating a focused effort on high-value economic assets.

Within the financial sector, six online lending platforms experienced data breaches involving approximately thirty-two million records. Additionally, an incident affecting the transportation sector exposed sixteen million records. The consumer services sector saw thirteen incidents, involving hotel groups and online gaming platforms. VCS emphasized that advanced adversaries focus heavily on high-value assets and financial networks, indicating that traditional perimeter defenses are no longer sufficient against these coordinated attacks.

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Credential Theft Becomes Industrialized Supply Chain

The company recorded more than nine million compromised credentials in the third quarter, more than doubling from the four point three million recorded in the prior year. This brings the year-to-date total to over twenty-eight point three million, which is already almost three times the previous annual figure. VCS stated that credential theft has evolved into a continuous, industrialized supply chain that feeds the underground market and fuels targeted intrusions. The Stealer-as-a-Service model lowers technical barriers, allowing actors with limited skills to rent infostealer tools and collect credentials at scale.

Compromising just one central account now allows attackers to move freely through connected systems, where they can steal data and take control of critical infrastructure. Stolen data is traded on dark web forums and Telegram channels, feeding follow-on attacks such as account takeover, business email compromise, and ransomware intrusions. Brute-force attacks continue to exploit technical vulnerabilities to gain access to targets, further complicating defense strategies for organizations.

Ransomware and AI-Driven Fraud Escalate

Ransomware remained a key threat, with the company recording nineteen incidents in the third quarter of 2026, up from just five in the same period in 2025 and thirteen in the previous quarter. The transportation and logistics sectors recorded the highest number of incidents. Campaigns continued to apply the double extortion model, where data is stolen before system encryption and used as leverage against victims. Large enterprises face higher risks due to complex system scales, and attackers now often log in directly using stolen credentials rather than breaking in through technical exploits.

Phishing attacks detected by the company increased by forty-three percent year on year to ten thousand nine hundred thirteen in the quarter. Most of these were government impersonation, romance scams, fraudulent fund-recovery services, cross-border card fraud, and phishing via social media, SMS, and messaging platforms. Criminals increasingly leveraged AI-generated deepfake images and videos to impersonate foreign public figures and national cybercrime authorities, making scams more convincing. Coordinated multi-channel distribution strategies included fake government social media accounts and recruitment via Facebook and Telegram to funnel victims into offshore scam compounds.