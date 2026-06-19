Vietnamese national repatriated to Vietnam after spending over a year in South Sudan detention

A Vietnamese national, Tuan Phan, has been repatriated to Vietnam after spending over a year in detention in South Sudan. Phan was one of eight men sent to Africa in May 2025 under the U.S.'s third-country deportation program.

A Vietnam ese national, Tuan Phan , who was deported to South Sudan by the Trump administration under its third-country deportation program , has been repatriated to Vietnam after spending over a year in detention.

Phan was one of eight men sent to Africa in May 2025, rerouted first to a U.S. military base in Djibouti after a federal judge blocked their deportation to South Sudan midflight, citing procedural irregularities. They arrived in Juba, South Sudan's capital, aboard a military aircraft in July 2025 after a Supreme Court ruling greenlit their removal.

The eight men all have criminal convictions in the U.S. but had served their prison sentences when they were taken into custody last year. Phan moved to the U.S. as a child in 1991, court documents show. In 2000, shortly after turning eighteen, he received a 25-year prison sentence after he shot and killed someone during a gang altercation.

His removal from the U.S. was ordered in 2009, and he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately after completing his sentence in March 2025. In Juba, the deportees were held in a gated house under supervision by armed guards, according to a U.S. Senate report. A congressional aide who visited Juba last year was the first person other than a South Sudanese official to visit the men, the report says.

The choice of South Sudan as a receiving nation was particularly controversial given its exceptionally poor human rights record, high levels of corruption and growing political instability. Armed conflict displaced more than half a million people in 2025, according to the United Nations. Phan is the second person in the group to be repatriated after Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez was flown to Mexico in September.

Dian Peter Domach, the only South Sudanese national in the group, was released upon his arrival, officials said. The remaining men are from Cuba, Myanmar, and Laos. At least seven African countries have agreed to accept deportees who are not their own citizens as part of arrangements with the U.S., which in exchange has agreed to pay millions of dollars to those governments.

More than 180 people have been sent to those countries, according to the monitoring initiative Third Country Deportation Watch. The conditions of the South Sudan arrangement remain murky, with State Department documents made public showing that South Sudan made requests to the U.S. after agreeing to accept the men, including sanctions relief for a former top official and support with the prosecution of a prominent opposition leader.

It is unclear what South Sudan's government was paid or what it received in return. Michael Bochenek, a senior counsel for Human Rights Watch, said that the lack of visits means 'there's been no independent check on people's treatment and conditions of confinement and raises serious questions about South Sudan's compliance with human rights norms and essential safeguards against abuses in detention.





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