Vietnam Jails 188 in $60M Cyberfraud Scam Led by Shark Tank Celebrity

A Vietnamese court sentences 188 defendants in a $60 million investment fraud case. Shark Tank Vietnam investor Nguyen Hoa Binh receives a 10-year term for money laundering.

A court in Hanoi has convicted and jailed 188 individuals involved in a massive international cyberfraud operation that siphoned approximately $60 million from more than 900 victims. The landmark sentencing concludes a two-week trial that exposed a sophisticated criminal network operating under the guise of legitimate financial investment platforms.

Court Sentences and Prison Terms

The Hanoi court handed down severe penalties to the convicted defendants, with most receiving prison terms exceeding 10 years for their roles in the fraud and money laundering schemes. The ringleaders of the operation, Pho Duc Nam also known as Mr. Pips, and Le Khac Ngo also known as Mr. Hunter, were both sentenced to life in prison for their central roles in orchestrating the criminal enterprise.

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Shark Tank Investor Nguyen Hoa Binh Found Guilty

Nguyen Hoa Binh, widely recognized as a celebrity investor on the television program Shark Tank Vietnam, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering. The court determined that Binh utilized a network of companies to facilitate the laundering of illicit funds obtained through the fraudulent investment scheme.

Criminal Network Methods and Scale

Prosecutors revealed that the criminal network began its operations in 2019, employing 1,700 individuals to solicit investments across dozens of foreign exchange and international securities trading platforms. The gang created online communities and deployed agents to pose as financial experts to build trust with potential victims.

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Victim Impact and Financial Ruin

The fraud caused severe financial damage to victims, with some forced to incur significant debt or sell valuable assets to cover their losses. State media reported that the victims lost access to their invested capital, leading to widespread economic hardship among the more than 900 individuals affected by the scam.

Broader Context of Regional Fraud

Binh is also under investigation in a separate case regarding allegations of withdrawing large sums from 30,000 cryptocurrency investors accounts. The verdict in this case highlights the growing threat of transnational online scams, with UN reports indicating that victims in East Asia and Southeast Asia lost up to $114.1 billion last year.