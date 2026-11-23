VIDA Nutriscience executives visit Kyowa Hakko Bio in Japan to verify the science, purity, and manufacturing standards behind Setria Glutathione used in SnowCaps supplements for Filipino consumers.

VIDA Nutriscience Inc. executives traveled to Japan to inspect the manufacturing and scientific standards behind the Setria Glutathione ingredient used in SnowCaps Classic and SnowCaps Gold supplements. VIDA President and CEO Erick Armigos and Executive Vice President and COO Romeo Tizon met with senior executives at Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. to verify the quality controls and traceability of the branded ingredient. This visit addresses growing consumer demand in the Philippines for transparency regarding the source of glutathione in dietary supplements.

Setria Glutathione Manufacturing Process

Setria Glutathione is the branded form of L-glutathione produced by Kyowa Hakko Bio. The ingredient is a tripeptide composed of glutamic acid, cysteine, and glycine, serving as a natural antioxidant in the human body. Kyowa Hakko Bio produces Setria through a specialized fermentation process that complies with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. The resulting ingredient is suitable for use in various formats, including capsules, tablets, and powder supplements.

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Purity Analysis and Crystal Structure

Kyowa Hakko Bio presented high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analyses to demonstrate the purity of Setria Glutathione. These tests utilized the Japanese Pharmacopoeia method and compared Setria against selected products from other manufacturers. The analysis highlighted Setria as highly pure glutathione. Microscopic images showed that Setria features larger crystal particles compared to the competing samples presented.

Bioavailability and Clinical Evidence

The discussion included a review of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human study on oral absorption. Healthy adults in the study received placebo or oral glutathione at dosages of 250 mg or 1,000 mg per day for six months. Researchers measured glutathione levels in blood and other samples to assess bioavailability. Additional research summarized by Kyowa covers antioxidant support, immune function, and skin health.

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VIDA Executive Meetings in Japan

Erick Armigos and Romeo Tizon engaged directly with Kyowa Hakko Bio leadership, including Shimose, Irie, Nishimura, Saze, and Ochiai. These meetings connected the technical specifications of the ingredient with the corporate strategy and marketing leadership. VIDA aims to use these insights to educate consumers about ingredient identity, source, and scientific evidence. The company views this transparency as a way to foster informed discussions about supplement quality.

Future Consumer Education Plans

VIDA plans to document the Japan visit in a series of educational videos for the official SnowCaps Facebook and TikTok channels. The company wants to show Filipino consumers the entire story behind the ingredients, including who made them, where they came from, and how they were tested. This initiative extends the supply chain visibility from Kyowa Hakko Bio in Japan, through EPEIMI in the Philippines, to the final SnowCaps brand. VIDA emphasizes that this effort is not to present glutathione as a miracle ingredient, but to provide clarity on quality and dosage.