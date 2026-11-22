Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs with 50 points in a dominant 114-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on November 21.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance for the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 50 points alongside 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in a decisive 114-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Wembanyama established dominance early by recording 32 of his 50 points in the first half, becoming the first player this season to achieve a statistical line of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals by halftime. The Spurs improved their record to 14-3, tying the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference following a 14-3 start that includes winning 14 of their last 15 games.

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Wembanyama Historic First Half Performance

The Spurs built an insurmountable 61-45 lead at the break after a highly charged first half that featured multiple physical confrontations and immediate offensive responses from their star center. After Pelicans forward Jaron Pierre Jr. shoved Wembanyama from behind following a foul by Karlo Matković with 9:27 remaining in the first half, both Pierre and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson received technical fouls for their roles in the altercation.

Wembanyama immediately answered the physical challenge by scoring the next seven points, including a powerful one-handed slam over Pelicans center Yves Missi. The intensity persisted when Pelicans guard De'Aaron Fox received a technical foul and had to be separated by officials with 3:49 left in the half after shoving Jeremiah Fears following a backcourt violation.

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Wembanyama responded to the second scuffle by adding five more points, effectively extending the Spurs' lead and controlling the tempo. The Spurs' aggressive defensive presence and disciplined ball handling limited their turnovers to just 13, a significant improvement from the season-high 21 committed in their previous game, which was their only loss since October 23.

Pelicans Absences Hurt New Orleans Offense

New Orleans struggled to contain the Spurs' interior presence while navigating a roster depleted by significant injuries and roster moves. The Pelicans were without star forward Zion Williamson, who sat out with a bruised left thigh, and forward Trey Murphy III, who was sidelined with a knee injury.

The team also missed guard Bennedict Mathurin, who is dealing with left plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Compounding the injury issues, former Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray remains absent from the roster after his agent, Rich Paul, requested a trade from New Orleans on November 13.

Without their core rotation players, the Pelicans relied on Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole to carry the offensive load. Fears scored 29 points and Poole added 25 points, but New Orleans could not sustain momentum, falling into their third consecutive loss of the season despite the individual scoring efforts.

Spurs Control Game After Technical Fouls

San Antonio maintained their defensive intensity and scoring efficiency throughout the second half, outscoring New Orleans 82-62 in the final three quarters. Wembanyama exited the game shortly after his 50-point milestone was reached on a three-pointer that put the Spurs up 108-82 with 6:29 remaining in the contest.

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The 50-point performance was just two points shy of Wembanyama's career high, which he previously set on November 4 against Dallas. Stephon Castle contributed a solid all-around game for San Antonio, adding 19 points, six assists, and three rebounds to support the victory.

Guard Dylan Harper missed his second straight game due to a strained left hip suffered on Tuesday against Detroit. His absence highlighted the depth challenges San Antonio has managed to overcome with disciplined play, as the team successfully limited errors and capitalized on New Orleans' defensive gaps.

Upcoming Games For Both Teams

The Spurs will look to extend their strong start to the season when they travel to Sacramento on Monday to face the Kings. The Pelicans will attempt to snap their losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday at home.

San Antonio's ability to win despite the absence of Harper and their consistent performance in close games suggests they are poised for a deep playoff run. The team's statistical dominance in November, highlighted by Wembanyama's record-setting half, positions them as a formidable opponent in the competitive Western Conference.