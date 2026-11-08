Victor Wembanyama scores 29 as Spurs beat Trail Blazers 125-103 for eighth straight win

Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points in 24 minutes as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 for their eighth consecutive victory.

Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs rout the host Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 on Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Wembanyama's 29 points came in just 24 minutes, and he took just 13 shots, going 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Devin Vassell added 15 points and Stephon Castle had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Spurs. Reserve Julian Champagnie also scored 14 points and Dylan Harper had 13 points and seven rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Champagnie made four treys.

Also read Spurs Defeat Kings 124-109 Behind Wembanyama's 30 Points in NBA Cup Opener

Portland Trail Blazers Player Performances

Deni Avdija scored 15 points and Scoot Henderson had 13 for Portland, which dropped its second straight game. Damian Lillard registered 12 points and seven assists. Yang Hansen had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first career double-double. Reserves Jrue Holiday and Chris Youngblood had 11 points apiece.

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The Spurs shot 44.4% from the field, including 17 of 44 (38.6%) from 3-point range. San Antonio outrebounded the Trail Blazers 51-38 and drained 28 of 30 free-throw attempts. The Spurs led by as many as 35 points and never trailed. Portland connected on 41.7% of its attempts from the floor and was just 9 of 35 (25.7%) from behind the arc.

San Antonio led by 15 at halftime before erupting for 45 points on 18-of-27 shooting (66.7%) in the third quarter. Wembanyama scored 13 points in the period, including a tip-in and 3-pointer during a personal 5-0 run to increase the advantage to 84-59. The lead reached 30 on Harper's basket with 4:14 remaining in the quarter. The score was 109-76 entering the fourth, and San Antonio led comfortably the entire fourth quarter despite sitting out all of its starters.

Spurs First Half Scoring Highlights

The Spurs made 20 of 21 free throws in the first half while taking a 64-49 lead into the break. Wembanyama scored 16 for San Antonio in the first half, while Avdija had 10 for Portland. The Spurs led 22-20 after one quarter before making seven 3-pointers and hitting 17 of 18 free throws in a 42-point second period. Champagnie hit all three of his second-quarter 3-point attempts.

With the win, the Spurs improved to 8-2 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fell to 6-3. San Antonio has now won eight straight games and remains one of the hottest teams in the league.