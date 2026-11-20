Lawyers for victims in Rodrigo Duterte's ICC drug war case are seeking closed sessions and stronger witness protections, saying conventional safeguards may not prevent identification and harm.

Lawyers representing victims in former president Rodrigo Duterte's International Criminal Court (ICC) drug war case are backing the prosecution's request for closed-session testimony and additional witness protection s.

Victims Lawyers Back Protective Measures

They warn that conventional safeguards may not be enough to prevent witnesses from being identified, intimidated, retaliated against, or harmed. The Common Legal Representatives of Victims (CLRV) made the arguments in a public redacted filing dated November 19, 2026, released to ICC Trial Chamber III. The CLRV are Gilbert Andres, Joel Butuyan, and Paolina Massidda. They urged the chamber to grant the prosecution's request for in-court protective and special measures for witnesses and their families.

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The lawyers said the specific circumstances of the case warrant extra safeguards. The prosecution had earlier sought protective and special measures for 55 witnesses expected to testify in Duterte's trial. These measures include pseudonyms, face and voice distortion, private or closed sessions, and psychological support for some witnesses. The victims' lawyers requested closed sessions for all the testimony of most witnesses, combined with pseudonyms and voice distortion for what they called effective protection.

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They cited objectively justifiable risks these individuals face. The lawyers argued that a pseudonym would prevent the formal identification of the witness in the proceedings. Closed session testimony, they said, would prevent the disclosure of substantive and contextual details capable of revealing identity. They stressed that conventional measures such as pseudonyms, facial and voice distortion, and restrictions on identifying information do not necessarily eliminate the risk of identification.

They pointed to the wider information environment and the specific circumstances of the case. Even if names and faces were concealed, details disclosed during open-court testimony could still enable members of the public to identify witnesses. The CLRV said closed-session testimony in combination with pseudonyms was necessary to ensure effective protection. The lawyers said public hearings remain a fundamental principle at the ICC.

Safety Obligations Under Rome Statute

But they argued that openness must be balanced against the Court's obligation under Article 68(1) of the Rome Statute. That obligation covers the safety, physical and psychological well-being, dignity, and privacy of victims and witnesses. They said protective measures must be based on an individualized assessment of each witness's circumstances. Factors include the nature and context of the alleged crimes, possible threats or intimidation, relationships with the accused or other persons, and potential consequences for their families.

Noting the particular political and social context of Duterte's case, the CLRV said conventional protective measures do not necessarily eliminate the risk of identification. They also urged judges to consider risks to witnesses' families. In the Philippines' close-knit communities and family-oriented social context, the consequences of identifying a witness could extend beyond the person testifying.

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In another redacted section, the lawyers said public identification in the prevailing political and social climate in the Philippines could expose a witness to a real risk of harm, intimidation, and/or social ostracism. They argued that in adjudicating the request, the chamber should consider not only the risks faced by the witness but also the foreseeable repercussions for family. The CLRV also maintained that such measures must be necessary and proportionate.

Victim And Witness Roles At ICC

They should not unduly prejudice Duterte's rights, including his right to a fair trial and the ability to challenge evidence. The ICC's page on Duterte's case states that Trial Chamber III has authorized more than 500 victims to participate in the proceedings set to open on November 30. Victims and witnesses have different roles in ICC proceedings. Witnesses give evidence in Court to help establish the facts of a case.

They may be eyewitnesses, people with inside knowledge, or experts. Victims could also be witnesses or be authorized by the judges to appear and present their own views before the Court. Participating victims have suffered harm from crimes related to the case and have been granted the right to participate by the judges. Participating victims are represented by their own representative or lawyer in the courtroom, who represents their views and concerns.

The ICC said its obligation to protect the safety, physical and psychological well-being, dignity, and privacy of victims and witnesses starts from the investigation and continues throughout the proceedings. Intimidating or interfering with witnesses at any stage of the investigations or the proceedings can constitute an offence against the administration of justice at the ICC. The ICC also reminds the public that the identities of protected witnesses remain confidential and must be respected.