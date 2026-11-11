Vice President Sara Duterte's Defense Cuts Bank Witnesses to Speed Impeachment Trial

At day 42 of the Senate impeachment hearing, the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte reduced its bank witness list to only the Bank of the Philippine Islands, aiming to shorten proceedings and address gaps in the Statement of Assets.

The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte announced on Tuesday that it would cut most of its bank witnesses from the Senate impeachment hearing scheduled for Day 42. The move reduces the list to a single representative of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and excludes all other banks that previously were slated to testify.

Decision to Exclude Banks Explained

Spokesperson Michael Poa said the choice was made to avoid wasting court time and the time of witnesses. "We don't think that there's a need to waste the time of the court… and waste the time also of the bank representatives," Poa explained. He added that authentication of bank records had already been presented on record, making further testimony unnecessary.

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Other Witness Cuts and Upcoming Testimony

In addition to dropping bank witnesses, the defense also removed a barangay captain from its list of expected witnesses. Earlier in the same day, senator‑judges questioned the lack of detail in the statements of GenCorp Industries and Metro City Chow Foods's in‑house lawyer Suzette Balucanag‑Punay. Poa said additional witnesses would be called to address issues raised by the senators, such as discrepancies in the Vice President's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) and SEC documents.

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Implications for the Impeachment Process

The defense's streamlined approach is intended to accelerate the hearing and focus on critical evidence. By limiting witnesses to those who can directly address the key questions raised by the senators, the team hopes to resolve 'gaps' in the record more efficiently. The Senate impeachment court will continue to listen to the reduced list, while future witnesses are slated to answer questions about the authenticity of SALN entries and SEC filings.

Next Steps in the Trial

Moving forward, the defense team will present the remaining witnesses and argue that the reduced witness set adequately supports Vice President Duterte's position. Senators will continue to ask probing questions, especially concerning the SALN and SEC document consistency. The trial is scheduled to proceed over the next few days, with the Senate set to decide on the outcome after completing the new witness sessions.