Samal Assessor Uncertain if Property in Duterte SALN Is Same as 2013 Purchase

Engineer John Kenneth Enumerables testified before the Senate Impeachment Court that he is not certain whether a Samal property acquired by Vice President Sara Duterte's husband in 2013 is the same property declared in their joint SALN from 2015 onwards, as the acquisition cost and location details differ.

Engineer John Kenneth Enumerables, the assessor of the Island Garden City of Samal, testified on Tuesday before the Senate Impeachment Court that he is not certain whether a Samal property acquired by Vice President Sara Duterte's husband in 2013 is the same property declared in their joint Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2015 onwards.

He made this response during cross-examination by private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. on Day 41 of the impeachment trial. Tolosa asked Enumerables if the Samal property under Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) 142-2019013134 is the same property indicated in the Vice President's SALN. Enumerables replied, I am not certain, Sir.

Also read Davao assessor confirms VP Sara Duterte SALN property matches tax declaration

Enumerables also confirmed that the acquisition cost of the Samal property as stated in the Deed of Sale is P3.45 million, not P4.04 million as stated in the joint SALN of the Vice President and her husband, lawyer Manases Mans Carpio. When asked if the Samal property under TCT 142-2019013134 did not contain an annotation of contract to sell, Enumerables answered, Correct, Sir.

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Before this, he said the Samal property, as indicated in the TCT, is the same property listed in the Vice President's SALN based on market value and assessed value worth P346,960 and P4.9 million, respectively. Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero asked Enumerables if he had any other basis for concluding that the Samal property listed in the SALN and under TCT 142-201901334 are one and the same, instead of comparing it with the market value and assessed value.

Assessor Questions SALN Property Title

Enumerables responded, I don't have anything other than that. Because the title number is not indicated in the SALN. Escudero said Enumerables' answer was understandable because the SALN does not require the title number anyway. Earlier, Enumerables testified that a property declared in Vice President Duterte's SALN contains an address for a barangay that does not exist within Samal City's administrative boundaries.

He stated that local tax records place the property in Barangay San Isidro, Kaputian District, whereas the SALN identifies the location as Barangay Matanos. Enumerables confirmed that there is no such entity as Barangay Matanos in the Island Garden City of Samal. This finding establishes a clear inconsistency between the location data in the SALN and official geographic records. Despite the address confusion, Enumerables testified that the financial valuations of the property are accurate.

He stated that the assessed value and the market value recorded in local tax files match the figures in Duterte's SALN exactly. This confirmation suggests that the financial data submitted was not fabricated or inflated, even if the location data was erroneous. Enumerables noted that the core issue lies in the descriptive location of the asset rather than its monetary worth. During direct examination, defense lawyer Lindon Bacquel sought to clarify the legal ownership of the disputed asset.

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Conflicting Barangay Location Details

Bacquel asked Enumerables to identify the registered owner. The assessor responded that the registered owner is Manases Reyes Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte. Bacquel further inquired about the precise location of the property. Enumerables identified it as Barangay San Isidro, Kaputian District, Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

This provides the correct administrative address, distinguishing it from the non-existent location cited in the SALN. The prosecution argues that the P3.4-million Samal property as indicated in the Deed of Sale was not declared by Duterte in her SALN. The defense contends that the P4.04-million Samal property indicated in the SALN is one and the same with the P3.4-million property referred to by the prosecution.

The impeachment case against the Vice President rests solely on Article 2, which pertains to betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for accumulating unexplained wealth of P817 million to as much as P1.5 billion due to non-full declaration of assets and non-divestment of business. The Senate Impeachment Court is reviewing this testimony as part of the broader investigation into the Vice President's financial disclosures.

Impeachment Case and Financial Disclosures

The discrepancy between the declared barangay and the actual recorded barangay raises questions about the accuracy of the information provided in official documents. The court must determine whether this error was intentional or a clerical mistake during the filing process. Enumerables' testimony provides concrete data regarding the property's legal status and location. The proceedings continue as the court evaluates the implications of this administrative error on the overall validity of the financial disclosures.