Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Resumes November 9 With Defense Evidence

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes on November 9 after a suspension, with the defense set to present corporate, local government, and banking officials as witnesses on the sole remaining article of unexplained wealth.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes on Monday, November 9, after a weeks-long suspension of proceedings to give way to Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget.

The defense team will begin presenting its evidence, focusing on the only remaining impeachment article against Duterte after the House prosecution panel withdrew three of the four charges. The remaining Article II concerns allegations of unexplained wealth due to non-full declaration of assets and non-divestment of business. A manifestation dated November 4 showed that the defense intends to present corporate, local government, and banking officials as witnesses.

Also read Gencorp Counsel Absent from VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Due to MRI Scan

Defense Seeks Corporate Counsel Subpoena

The defense asked the Senate impeachment court to issue subpoenas duces tecum and ad testificandum to Gencorp Industries Incorporated corporate counsel Suzette Balucanag-Punay. Balucanag-Punay was expected to testify on relevant corporate and business matters, including Duterte's alleged business interests in Gencorp and Metro City Chow Foods. She was also directed to bring certified true copies and original copies of the companies' general information sheets, audited financial statements from 2022 to 2025, and other related corporate records covering the same period.

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However, she will not be able to attend Monday's trial due to a scheduled magnetic resonance imaging scan. House lead prosecutor Representative Gerville Luistro told Super Radyo dzBB that the anticipated date for her presentation will be Wednesday because the issued subpoena covers Monday to Wednesday. Luistro said the subpoena was issued for Monday to Wednesday, but with the excuse of the scheduled MRI, Balucanag-Punay will definitely not be able to attend the proceedings on Monday.

The defense is expected to push through with her testimony later in the week. The defense also sought subpoenas for three Davao City government employees, a barangay chairperson, and at least 16 bank officials. Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. said they have served the subpoena to the 21 witnesses. The defense earlier asked the impeachment court to subpoena former law school dean Ralph Sarmiento as its first witness, but he declined.

Former Dean Declines Witness Role

Sarmiento will no longer be presented as a witness, prompting the defense to proceed with Balucanag-Punay as the first intended witness. Luistro earlier said the defense could also resort to dilatory tactics during the trial, such as filing a demurrer to evidence or insisting on presenting evidence related to the three Articles of Impeachment that the prosecution had withdrawn.

She said Duterte's counsel might attempt to raise matters concerning the dropped articles during the proceedings, but the prosecution would oppose such moves. Bagaman prerogative nila 'yan to file the proper remedy they believe will be appropriate given the situation, we're really hoping na mag-proceed sila sa presentation of evidence, Luistro said last week.

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Although it is their prerogative to seek the appropriate remedy they believe is warranted under the circumstances, we are really hoping they will proceed with the presentation of evidence. The withdrawn impeachment articles were Article I on confidential funds, Article III on bribery, and Article IV on assassination plot, grave threats, and inciting to sedition against President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker and incumbent Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez.

Trial Resumes With Article II Focus

The prosecution said its case would stand on Article II alone on alleged unexplained wealth. The impeachment court will convene at 10 a.m. today and will suspend trial in the afternoon to pave the way for the plenary session. The trial was previously suspended on October 13 to give way to Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget. Defense counsel Atty.

Michael Poa made a manifestation during Day 35 of the impeachment trial on October 7, 2026.