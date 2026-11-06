Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Resumes November 9

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes on November 9 with the defense presenting evidence on alleged unexplained wealth. Senator Risa Hontiveros confirms the schedule for witness testimonies.

Senator Risa Hontiveros announced that the defense team representing Vice President Sara Duterte is scheduled to begin presenting witnesses and evidence on November 9. This development marks a pivotal transition in the ongoing impeachment proceedings as the court shifts focus to the respondent's rebuttal. The senator confirmed this timeline during a Friday interview, providing clarity on the next procedural steps in the high-stakes legal battle.

Defense Panel Prepares Witness Testimonies

According to Senator Hontiveros, it is now the defense panel's turn to present its case, particularly concerning Article II of the impeachment complaint. This specific article addresses allegations of unexplained wealth attributed to Vice President Sara Duterte. The proceedings are expected to continue with the defense presenting its narrative to the senator-judges who are overseeing the trial. The focus will remain on whether the financial disclosures meet legal standards.

Also read Defense challenges admissibility of evidence vs Sara Duterte

Hontiveros stated that the defense panel is expected to inform the court on Monday regarding their specific plans of action. This information will be shared after the legal team consults with Vice President Sara Duterte, who is the named respondent in the case. The consultation is a necessary step before finalizing the order and manner of presentation. The court requires this clarity to manage the schedule effectively.

Prosecution Anticipates Aggressive Legal Strategy

The prosecution side is bracing for a significant challenge from the defense team. Senator Hontiveros indicated that the prosecution is expecting what can be described as a bloodbath during the defense's presentation. This characterization suggests that the defense may employ aggressive tactics to counter the allegations of unexplained wealth. The intensity of the proceedings is likely to escalate as both sides prepare their final arguments.

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Regarding the specific witnesses, the defense has requested a list of twenty individuals to testify on their behalf. However, Senator Hontiveros clarified that she cannot yet confirm if all twenty witnesses have committed to attending the proceedings. The court will only know the final roster once the defense panel presents its formal list. This uncertainty adds a layer of unpredictability to the upcoming sessions.

No Set Date for Impeachment Verdict

Senator Risa Hontiveros emphasized that the impeachment court has not yet established a specific target date for delivering a verdict. The judicial body is focused on ensuring that both the prosecution and the defense receive sufficient time to present their respective witnesses and evidence. This approach prioritizes thoroughness over speed in the deliberation process. The court aims to make a well-informed decision based on complete records.

The lack of a fixed deadline means the trial could extend beyond the initial November 9 start date for the defense. Both legal teams will be granted adequate opportunity to examine the facts surrounding the allegations. The senator-judges will evaluate all testimonies and documents before rendering their final judgment. This process ensures that every aspect of the impeachment complaint is thoroughly scrutinized.

Impact on Philippine Political Landscape

The resumption of the trial on November 9 brings renewed attention to Vice President Sara Duterte's administration. The allegations under Article II regarding unexplained wealth remain a central point of contention. Legal experts and political observers are watching closely to see how the defense team counters the prosecution's claims. The outcome of these proceedings could have significant implications for the current government structure.

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As the nation awaits the defense's presentation, all eyes remain on the Senate impeachment court. The clarity provided by Senator Risa Hontiveros helps set expectations for the coming weeks. The defense's ability to substantiate their claims or refute the allegations will be crucial. The legal process continues to unfold with high stakes for all parties involved.