The Philippine Senate impeachment court will announce its December trial schedule as plenary debates on the 2027 budget begin, with the defense presenting final witnesses on Day 45 and a verdict deadline uncertain.

The Senate impeachment court is expected to announce the next schedule of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte as the upper chamber begins plenary debates on the 2027 General Appropriations Bill on November 23.

Presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero said the announcement will depend on the decision of the Senate President and the majority with respect to the budget. We will announce tomorrow the scheduled hearings for next month, and or next week, depending on how the decision of the Senate President, the majority with respect to the budget, as we have done so in the past, especially for the month of December, Escudero said.

Also read Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Day 44 Defense Witness Questioned on Money Laundering Expertise

Vice President Duterte Defense Witnesses Present

The schedule announcement comes as the trial reaches its 45th day on Friday, November 20. On Day 45, the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte is expected to present its last three witnesses for the week. The defense lawyers will present Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group Ceferino Rodolfo and Food and Drug Administration Center for Food Regulation and Research director Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan.

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Department Manager III Rowena Mendoza from the Center for International Expositions and Missions of the Golden Shell Pavilion will not be able to attend due to an official trip abroad. The three witnesses will continue to testify on the status of Cale88 Foods Corporation, a declared asset of the Vice President's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio. A defense witness previously admitted that Cale88 has red flags.

Reginald Tongol, a spokesman for the Impeachment Court, confirmed that reaching a final verdict before the end of the year remains a moving target due to competing legislative mandates. Senate officials are locking in plenary sessions starting next Monday to ensure the spending bill receives Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito sponsorship. The primary goal is to pass the national appropriation act by November 28 to prevent a reenacted budget from taking effect.

Budget Urgency Impacts Impeachment Trial Timeline

This fiscal urgency directly impacts the timeline for the high-profile legal proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, which have been ongoing for several months. Presiding Officer Francis Chiz Escudero and Senate President Sherwin Win Gatchalian are currently finalizing the trial calendar for December. While chamber leadership had aimed since August to conclude the trial within this month, the exact schedule is not set in stone.

The number of available trial days depends heavily on the defense presenting a final batch of four to five witnesses and whether the House prosecution panel files additional motions or rebuttal evidence. Speaking to reporters following Day 44 of the proceedings on Wednesday, Tongol noted that all parties are targeting December for the conclusion of the impeachment.

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However, he emphasized the need to manage expectations based on the day-to-day trial proceedings. The defense is reportedly preparing to present its final witnesses, which could significantly extend the hearing schedule if the prosecution decides to respond with counter-evidence. The Senate has ruled out holding weekend hearings as a method to accelerate the trial schedule. This decision leaves the impeachment court with limited weekdays to complete the remaining phases of the trial.

Weekend Sessions Ruled Out for Accelerating Trial

The absence of weekend sessions means that any delays in witness testimony or procedural motions will directly impact the ability to reach a verdict before the year ends. The official announcement of the December calendar is expected to be released soon to provide clarity for all participants. The delay in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte highlights the complex interplay between judicial processes and legislative responsibilities in the Philippines.

As the Senate works to secure the 2027 national budget, the political implications of the trial remain a background factor in governance. The outcome of the trial, whether concluded in December or delayed further, will continue to influence the political landscape leading into the new year. The impeachment court has previously given leeway to the defense, with the guidance to admit evidence first and exclude later if needed.