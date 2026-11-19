The House prosecution panel criticized Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team for using video clips of deceased figures, citing ethical concerns as the impeachment trial continues.

During the forty-fourth day of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte, the House prosecution panel formally objected to the defense team's strategy of introducing video clips featuring the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago and the former Chief Justice Renato Corona. The use of these historical legal materials has sparked a significant debate regarding procedural propriety and the ethical boundaries of the current proceedings. This development marks a sharp turn in the narrative as the case moves deeper into its evidentiary phase, drawing scrutiny to the methods employed by the Vice President's legal counsel.

Prosecution Condemns Use of Deceased Figures

Lawmaker Zia Alonto Adiong, representing the province of Lanao del Sur, spearheaded the criticism during a press briefing, labeling the inclusion of these archival recordings as having created a bad taste among the panel members. He explicitly stated that the defense team's actions raised serious ethical questions, arguing that it is fundamentally unethical to present video clips of individuals who have already passed away. Adiong emphasized that any supposed statements extracted from these deceased figures have no direct relevance or bearing on the specific charges surrounding the current impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

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Defense Strategy Faces Scrutiny for Lack of Evidence

Beyond the ethical concerns, the prosecution panel raised substantial doubts regarding the substantive strength of the defense's case. Adiong noted that the presentation appeared to lack concrete evidence capable of weakening the prosecution's arguments. He characterized the defense's current approach as a clear appeal to sympathy rather than a rigorous legal challenge, suggesting that the reliance on historical footage was a substitution for actual factual rebuttals. This assessment highlights a potential strategic weakness in how the Vice President's team is attempting to counter the charges presented against her.

Historical Precedents and Legal Comparisons

The controversy stems from the defense team's decision to present these specific video clips during the ongoing proceedings. The footage of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona was originally taken from his own impeachment trial, which took place in 2012. By invoking these historical figures, the defense appears to be drawing parallels to past high-profile legal battles, yet the prosecution argues that such comparisons are inappropriate given the deceased status of the speakers and the distinct context of the current case against the Vice President.

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Asset Investigation and Upcoming Witness Testimonies

While the ethical debate over video evidence continues, the trial is also intensifying its focus on the financial assets of the Vice President's family. The second week of the presentation of evidence by the defense team is expected to feature four specific witnesses who will testify regarding the status of Cale88 Foods Corporation. This entity has been declared as an asset belonging to Atty Manases Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte. These upcoming testimonies are critical as they delve into the specific details of the assets under investigation, shifting the focus from procedural ethics to tangible financial evidence.

Implications for the Ongoing Impeachment Proceedings

The clash between the House prosecution panel and the Vice President's defense team underscores the complex nature of the impeachment trial. As the proceedings move forward, the scrutiny of legal tactics and the examination of financial assets will remain central themes. The upcoming testimony regarding Cale88 Foods Corporation will provide further clarity on the asset declarations, while the ethical objections raised by lawmakers like Zia Alonto Adiong may influence how future evidence is presented and evaluated by the House as an impeachment court.