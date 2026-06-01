Vice President Sara Duterte Files Answer to Impeachment Articles, Seeks Dismissal

Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team has formally submitted her answer to the Senate impeachment court, arguing that the Articles of Impeachment are constitutionally infirm, procedurally defective, and substantively deficient. The filing asserts that the House of Representatives exceeded its authority and that the allegations fail to meet constitutional standards for impeachment. The Senate has set a deadline for the prosecution's reply.

Vice President Sara Duterte , through her legal team, formally filed on Monday her answer to the Articles of Impeachment filed against her. Led by lawyer Michael Poa, the legal team arrived at the Senate to file the physical documents, which were contained inside several pieces of luggage.

"We just wanted to officially state the Vice President, through counsel, has filed her answer...for the Senate sitting as an impeachment court," Poa told reporters. In their pleadings, Duterte's legal team submitted that the Articles of Impeachment are "constitutionally infirm, procedurally defective, and substantively deficient". They also sought the dismissal of the impeachment case against the Vice President. Duterte's team also denied the accusations and said the "mini-trial" of the House of Representatives "exceeded the constitutional limits of its authority.

" "Ultimately, none of the allegations sufficiently establish the constitutional standards for culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, high crimes, or betrayal of public trust," the answer reads. "Rather than presenting clear, credible, and legally sufficient proof of impeachable conduct, the Articles rely on erroneous conclusions, speculation, political rhetoric, and materials gathered through an unauthorized evidentiary fishing expedition conducted beyond the constitutional role of the House of Representatives," it added.

The Senate impeachment court gave Duterte until Monday, June 1 to answer the writ of summons issued against her in relation to her impeachment case. The prosecution, on the other hand, may file a reply within a non-extendible period of five calendar days from receipt of the answer. Duterte faces impeachment for the second time on allegations of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes





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