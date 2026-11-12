Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Scrutiny Over Gencorp Financial Payments

Vice President Sara Duterte faces legal questions regarding P2.14 million in payments from Gencorp, despite denying franchise ownership, raising constitutional and transparency concerns.

Legal and constitutional questions regarding Vice President Sara Duterte's financial ties to Gencorp Industries Inc. remain unresolved following a recent congressional hearing on Wednesday, November 11. The Vice President has publicly denied holding direct franchise ownership or serving as a corporate officer for the business entities in question. However, her defense does not fully explain the nature of over P2.14 million in payments received from the company. This discrepancy has sparked intense scrutiny regarding potential conflicts of interest and compliance with constitutional mandates for public officials.

Financial Payments and Ownership Disputes

Testimony provided by Gencorp counsel Suzette Balucanag-Punay during the November 11 hearing revealed that payments totaling P2,142,369.14 were disbursed to Duterte between 2022 and 2025. The specific annual breakdown includes P337,500 in 2022, P555,750 in 2023, P612,419.14 in 2024, and P636,700 projected for 2025. Despite the defense panel stating that Duterte held no shares or official roles during this period, the existence of these regular financial disbursements creates a logical contradiction. The defense's assertion that she had no hand in the company raises the critical question of what financial right entitled her to receive such substantial funds.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Defense Claims No Involvement in Metro City Chow Transactions

Defense Strategy and Corporate Records

The defense characterizes the financial arrangement as a return of capital derived from a initial investment. Balucanag-Punay testified that the investment originated in Davao Bounty Times Food Corporation, an entity intended to hold a franchise that never materialized. The witness claimed this investment was later carried over to operations housed under Gencorp. However, the counsel could not produce verifiable records establishing the original investment amount or explain the specific calculations used to determine the payment values. Without clear accounting records, the claim that these payments represent a repayment of principal remains unsubstantiated.

Statement of Assets and Legal Reconciliation

Duterte's Statements of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) have previously identified Gencorp or related company names as business interests. These sworn disclosures stand in contrast to the testimony that she was merely a passive investor with no ownership stake. The defense's reliance on the term loose investment lacks a recognized classification in accounting or corporate law. Money placed in a business may represent equity, a loan, an advance, or another contractual entitlement. The arrangement must be formally recorded, and the obligation to account for it cannot be dismissed by informal labels.

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Broader Corporate Ties and Transparency

Additional records from Metro City Chow Foods present further complications regarding corporate governance. Balucanag-Punay reportedly confirmed that Duterte held a 20% shareholding in this related entity, while maintaining that she did not attend meetings or manage the business. Separate testimony identified her continuing listing as a director and member of the compensation committee from 2022 to 2025. Nonattendance at meetings does not automatically constitute a resignation from a corporate position. This distinction is vital for determining whether she retained executive authority or financial benefits prohibited by her constitutional office.

Implications for Constitutional Compliance

Leaving a politician's name off a shareholder list does not make corporate checks cut in their favor any less suspect. The core issue is whether the Vice President retained a financial interest that conflicts with her official duties. The defense's explanation fails to reconcile the payment history with the corporate records or the SALN disclosures. Every disputed assertion remains open to scrutiny, including the assumptions made by prosecution experts. Duterte's response needs concrete investment records to validate the transactions, rather than mere objections to how the financial arrangements are characterized.