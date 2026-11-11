Vice President Sara Duterte Defense Claims No Involvement in Metro City Chow Transactions

Defense witness Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay testifies that Vice President Sara Duterte held no active role in Metro City Chow Foods Corporation operations or financial decisions from 2022 to 2025.

During the forty-second day of the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, a defense witness testified that she had no active participation in the business transactions of Metro City Chow Foods Corporation between the years 2022 and 2025. This testimony was delivered by Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, who serves as the in-house counsel for both Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. The statement directly addresses allegations concerning her operational involvement despite holding formal titles within the corporate structure.

Corporate Roles and Shareholding Details

Atty. Balucanag-Punay confirmed during her direct examination by defense counsel Justin Gular that Vice President Duterte is one of the incorporators of Metro City Chow, an entity that operates a fast food chain branch located in Davao City. Citing General Information Sheets spanning from 2022 to 2025, the witness verified that Duterte remains listed as a member of the Board of Directors and serves on the company's compensation committee. These documents establish her formal legal standing within the organization without necessarily implying daily managerial duties.

Also read Davao City Accountant Testifies at Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

The financial extent of her ownership interest was also detailed during the hearing. According to the records presented, Vice President Duterte holds a twenty percent shareholding in the corporation. This equity stake corresponds to a subscribed capital amount of fifty thousand pesos and a paid-up capital value of twelve thousand five hundred pesos. These specific figures provide a clear monetary baseline for her investment level in the business enterprise.

Testimony Regarding Daily Operations and Meetings

When questioned about potential involvement in business meetings or board transactions, the witness stated unequivocally that the Vice President did not participate in these activities. Atty. Balucanag-Punay reported that she had never observed Duterte attending board meetings, nor had she seen her at company parties or visiting the store branches. This absence from physical gatherings suggests a lack of engagement in routine corporate governance and social corporate events.

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The defense counsel further inquired whether the Vice President engaged in decision-making processes, operational management, or the administration of company properties. The witness answered that Duterte does not participate in these core functions. The reasoning provided was based on the witness's own attendance at various board meetings where Duterte was consistently absent. This pattern of non-attendance forms the basis for the claim that she remained detached from daily administrative controls.

Financial Compensation and Impeachment Context

Regarding the question of financial benefits derived from her corporate roles, Atty. Balucanag-Punay expressed her belief that Vice President Duterte receives no compensation or honorarium. Despite being a member of the compensation committee, the witness indicated that no payments were issued to her for this service. This assertion challenges narratives suggesting that the Vice President profited financially through active management or executive oversight of the company.

This testimony is part of the broader defense strategy addressing Article II of the impeachment case. The charges allege unexplained wealth due to alleged failures to truthfully disclose assets in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, known as SALN. Additionally, the prosecution claims failure to divest from businesses as required by constitutional provisions for the Vice President. The current phase involves presenting evidence and witnesses to counter these specific accusations regarding asset disclosure and corporate divestment.