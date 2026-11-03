Vice President Sara Duterte Defense Challenges Impeachment Evidence Admissibility

The defense panel for Vice President Sara Duterte questions the admissibility of key evidence in her impeachment trial, citing relevance and authentication issues.

The legal defense team representing Vice President Sara Duterte has formally challenged the admissibility of multiple pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution in her ongoing impeachment trial. A comment signed by lawyer Karol Grace Oroceo argues that critical documents were neither cited in the Articles of Impeachment nor attached to the original complaints filed before the House of Representatives.

Challenging Financial Asset Declarations

The defense specifically contests the use of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) obtained from the Office of the Ombudsman. The legal team asserts these records are inadmissible due to a lack of relevance to the charges stated in the Articles of Impeachment. They argue the SALNs pertain to a period prior to Respondent's term as an impeachable officer without any established connection to the alleged impeachment acts.

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Disputing SEC and Government Records

Attorneys also questioned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) records used to show financial interests in various companies. The vice president's defense team argued these documents covered periods before Duterte became vice president and contained information about corporations unrelated to her. They claimed the prosecution was using these files to draw mere legal conclusions rather than presenting factual evidence.

Questioning Authentication Methods

The panel likewise questioned certifications from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Certificate of Marriage of Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio. The defense stated these documents were not authenticated by a witness and were not attached to the impeachment complaints. Similarly, records from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) were challenged as being based on conjectures and assumptions regarding business transactions.

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Contesting Forensic and Banking Data

Lawyers disputed the total value of firearms allegedly owned by the couple as reflected in Philippine National Police-Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) records. The defense said this valuation was unsupported by evidence or testimony from a competent witness. Furthermore, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) records concerning transfers from China were challenged for lacking evidentiary support and being obtained through a fishing expedition.

Suspension Pending Budget Deliberations

The impeachment trial is currently suspended to give way to Senate committee deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget. This pause allows time for legislative priorities to take precedence while the legal proceedings remain on hold pending further developments in the budget process and subsequent judicial reviews.