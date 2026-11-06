Vice President Sara Duterte Defense Begins Amid Impeachment Prosecution Dispute

Vice President Sara Duterte starts her legal defense on Monday, November 9, as impeachment prosecutors challenge her unexplained wealth and SALN declarations. This covers the ongoing legal battle involving P817 million in disputed assets and conflicting statements from her legal team and prosecutors.

Legal proceedings for the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte are set to commence on Monday, November 9, marking the official start of her defense phase. This development follows a period of intense public dispute between her legal representatives and the impeachment prosecutors, who have argued that the Vice President has already provided damaging evidence against herself. The transition from prosecution presentations to the defense stage is a critical procedural milestone in the ongoing constitutional challenge.

Defense Phase Commences After Prosecution Review

Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., the spokesperson for Vice President Duterte, confirmed that the Vice President will begin presenting her defense on Monday, November 9. Panelo stated that the prosecution had its opportunity to present its case but ultimately failed to secure a favorable outcome. He emphasized that the legal process must adhere to strict standards of due process, where an accused party is not condemned before being heard and where allegations require clear and convincing evidence. Panelo described a fundamental disconnect between the legal world that respects these rules and the environment created by the prosecution team.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Resumes November 9

Prosecution Challenges Truthfulness of Accused

Atty. Lorna Kapunan, leading the prosecution team, responded directly to the commencement of the defense by arguing that Vice President Duterte would serve as the best evidence against herself if she takes the witness stand. Kapunan pointed to the Vice President's demeanor and manner of answering questions as potential liabilities in court. She further highlighted that Vice President Duterte previously refused to take an oath when summoned by the House, raising questions about her willingness to testify truthfully now. Kapunan asserted that the Vice President can only blame herself for the current legal jeopardy, citing specific inconsistencies in her public declarations and private asset records.

Disputed Wealth and Unfiled Asset Declarations

A central point of contention in the impeachment articles involves approximately P817 million in unexplained wealth attributed to the Vice President. The prosecution has focused heavily on her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) as primary evidence. Kapunan noted that the SALNs covering the period from 2019 to 2025 were signed under oath by Duterte, yet they failed to declare cash on hand or bank deposits. This omission is significant because bank officials have testified that she maintained active bank deposits during this timeframe, directly contradicting the sworn statements.

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Corporate Interests and Constitutional Violations

The legal challenge also addresses the Vice President's continued interest in specific corporations, which may violate constitutional prohibitions against elected officials holding certain business positions. Kapunan pointed to declared assets including Metro City Chow Foods Corp. and GenCorp. Foods Industries Inc., noting that Duterte has not divested from these entities. Additionally, the prosecution highlighted P776 million in remittances sent to Cale88 Foods Corporation, a declared banana chips company listed in the SALN of Duterte's husband. This financial flow was not reflected in the joint SALN of the Duterte couple, serving as another indicator of unexplained wealth under scrutiny.

Conflict Over Legal Process and Public Perception

The discourse surrounding the impeachment case has extended into the public sphere, with both sides accusing the other of undermining judicial integrity. Panelo criticized the prosecution for engaging in what he described as obtrusive press briefings filled with half-truths and malicious speculation. He argued that these tactics are designed to persuade a skeptical public rather than adhere to the pursuit of truth in a courtroom setting. Conversely, Kapunan maintains that the evidence presented is sufficient and that the Vice President's own actions and records provide a clear narrative of misconduct that does not require further elaboration from the defense.

Next Steps in the Impeachment Proceedings

As the defense phase begins on Monday, November 9, the focus will shift to how Vice President Duterte and her legal team intend to counter the prosecution's allegations. The defense will likely address the discrepancies in the SALNs and the nature of the corporate interests held. The outcome of this phase will determine whether the case proceeds to a full trial or if the current evidence is deemed sufficient for dismissal or conviction. The legal community is closely watching to see if the defense can effectively challenge the credibility of the prosecution's witnesses and documents.