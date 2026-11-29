Vice President Sara Duterte formally confirms she will testify in her impeachment trial on December 4, 2026, as the Senate prepares for the defense's witness presentation.

On November 29, Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team submitted a formal manifestation to the Senate, which is acting as the Impeachment Court, announcing her intention to testify in her own defense. The legal firm Fortun Narvasa & Salazar, representing the Vice President, stated that she would appear to refute the allegations and malicious accusations detailed in the Articles of Impeachment. This official declaration marks a significant procedural shift, as Duterte moves from maintaining legal silence to actively participating in the trial proceedings through direct testimony.

Formal Submission of Witness Intentions

Defense counsel Michael Poa confirmed to reporters that the Defense had formally manifested before the Honorable Impeachment Court its intention to present Vice President Sara Z. Duterte as a witness on December 4, 2026. The submission adheres strictly to the Impeachment Court's directive, which requires all parties to notify the court of their intended witnesses at least five days prior to their scheduled appearance. By providing this notice well in advance, the defense ensures compliance with the procedural rules governing the impeachment trial, allowing the prosecution ample time to prepare for cross-examination and rebuttal strategies regarding the Vice President's testimony.

Also read Sara Duterte Says Lawyers Blocked Her from Representing Herself at Impeachment Trial

Prosecution Response and Judicial Readiness

Following the defense's submission, the prosecution panel also delivered copies of the notification to the court, ensuring that both sides are officially documented in the trial record. Senator-Ping Lacson, serving as a judge in the impeachment trial, stated that the bench is fully prepared for Duterte's testimony. Lacson emphasized that the Senate judges are ready to handle the proceedings if the Vice President chooses to testify in her own behalf, signaling a serious and structured approach to the upcoming witness appearances rather than a perfunctory or symbolic gesture.

Strategic Shift from Previous Ambiguity

Duterte's decision to testify comes after she expressed uncertainty during a press conference on November 27, Friday, stating that her lawyers had not yet discussed whether she would appear as a witness. The final confirmation submitted on November 29 resolves this ambiguity, indicating a strategic decision by her legal team to proceed with direct testimony. This move suggests that the defense believes the Vice President's personal account is necessary to address the core allegations directly, potentially aiming to influence the Senate judges' understanding of the facts presented in the impeachment articles.

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Precedents and Judicial Enforcement Measures

Lacson highlighted that the court will not tolerate disruptions such as walkouts or abrupt departures by witnesses during the trial, drawing parallels to historical precedents. He referenced the impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, who suddenly left the proceedings mid-trial, allegedly due to feeling unwell. In that instance, then-Presiding Officer Senator Juan Ponce Enrile ordered the Senate doors locked to prevent Corona from leaving, effectively holding him in the chamber until the session could proceed. This historical example underscores the court's authority to maintain order and ensure witness presence.

Procedural Discipline in the Impeachment Chamber

Reiterating this strict stance, Senator Ping Lacson recounted his recent consultation with Presiding Officer Senator Francis Escudero regarding potential enforcement measures. Lacson asked Escudero if he was prepared to replicate the actions taken by Senator Juan Ponce Enrile during the Corona trial. Escudero's affirmative response confirms that the Senate leadership is committed to preventing any witnesses from abandoning the stand, ensuring that the impeachment trial proceeds without interruption. This readiness to enforce physical presence signals a zero-tolerance policy for procedural gamesmanship in the courtroom.