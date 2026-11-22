Vice President Sara Duterte accuses the Philippine National Police of political bias and threatens safety, citing withdrawal of grave threats charges during her impeachment trial.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte issued a scathing condemnation of the Philippine National Police on Saturday, alleging that the law enforcement agency has devolved into the political enforcement arm of ruling elites. Her direct criticism targets the institutional integrity of the force, challenging the official narrative of political neutrality that the organization claims to uphold.

Duterte Challenges PNP Neutrality Claims

The Vice President explicitly stated that it would serve the best interests of the Philippine National Police if its Chief stopped offering lip service to the idea that the institution remains apolitical. She argued that this claim is virtually unknown to be false by the general Filipino public, who witness the daily realities of law enforcement operations across the archipelago. Duterte insisted that in practical application, the police force functions primarily to execute the will of politicians rather than impartially upholding the law for all citizens.

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This public rebuke was not merely an abstract political commentary but a reaction to specific recent events involving her former staff members. Duterte highlighted a particular incident that she believes exposes the deep-seated bias within the police command structure. She pointed to the actions taken by officers accompanying lawyers to a hotel in Taguig City on November 17 as a prime example of this alleged politicization.

The core of her complaint regarding the Taguig incident involves the treatment of her former staff. Despite the fact that these individuals were not being held captive against their will, the presence of police officers during the visit by their legal representatives was interpreted by the Vice President as a coercive and intimidating tactic. She suggested that such actions demonstrate a willingness to use law enforcement tools for personal or political leverage rather than genuine legal necessity.

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Legal Proceedings and Safety Concerns

Dutrage further detailed her personal grievances with the police force, revealing that she has received five documented threats from police officers. However, she noted a significant legal hurdle in addressing these threats, stating that she cannot currently present this evidence in her ongoing impeachment trial. The prosecution, according to her account, maliciously withdrew the charge of grave threats, thereby preventing her from introducing this critical evidence in court.

This withdrawal of charges has raised serious questions about the impartiality of the legal process surrounding her trial. Duterte argued that reaching premature conclusions about the safety of her staff without first establishing all the facts demonstrates a severe lack of commitment to due process. She believes this selective application of the law undermines the fundamental principles of justice that the police are sworn to protect.

The Vice President emphasized that her concerns extend far beyond her personal safety or political standing. She articulated a broader fear for the general populace, stating that she speaks for the many Filipinos who have either experienced or fear experiencing the failure of law enforcement. This sentiment reflects a growing public anxiety about the reliability of state institutions in protecting fundamental rights.

Implications for Rule of Law

The accusations leveled by Vice President Duterte against the Philippine National Police strike at the heart of the country's democratic institutions. By characterizing the police as an enforcement arm for politicians, she is challenging the perceived independence of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. This narrative, if widely accepted, could erode public trust in the very systems designed to maintain order and justice in the Philippines.

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The incident in Taguig City on November 17 serves as a focal point for these broader criticisms. The specific details of police involvement in her former staff's visit to the hotel have become a symbol of the alleged overreach and political bias within the force. Duterte's insistence on documenting these threats and her frustration with their withdrawal from legal proceedings highlight the tension between political figures and law enforcement agencies.

Furthermore, the mention of Caloocan police and a P1.2-million robbery case linked to six officers not assigned to the city station adds another layer to the discussion on police conduct. While distinct from the Taguig incident, this reference underscores a pattern of issues within the Philippine National Police that Duterte is highlighting. It suggests that the problems are not isolated to political conflicts but may extend to operational failures and accountability gaps across different jurisdictions.

As the impeachment trial continues, the issue of police impartiality and the safety of Vice President Duterte remains a contentious point. The inability to present evidence of grave threats due to the prosecution's actions adds complexity to her defense. Duterte's statement that she does not feel safe in her own country is a stark indictment of the current state of law enforcement, urging a reevaluation of how police powers are exercised and to whom they are accountable.