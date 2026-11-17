Vice President Sara Duterte's camp says a former household staff member sent a distress message while allegedly held and forced to sign a document. Malacañang says the claim should be investigated and denies using state agencies against her.

Vice President Sara Duterte's camp said Tuesday that she received a distress message from a former household staff member who claimed to be held against their will in Manila and threatened with death.

Duterte Camp Receives Distress Message

Spokesperson Atty. Paolo Panelo said the message arrived at 11:19 p.m. on Monday, November 16, from what appeared to be the account of the former staff member. Panelo said in a Facebook post that the message contained a desperate plea for help and rescue in Manila. The sender claimed to be in the custody or under the control of certain individuals who allegedly told them about a threat to their life.

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The former staff member also said they were being forced to sign a document, which they refused to execute, according to Panelo. The camp said the whereabouts of the former staff member remain unknown and their safety and well-being have yet to be independently verified. Panelo said the incident is particularly concerning because of its striking similarity to what happened to Jefry Tupas.

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Tupas was allegedly told by National Bureau of Investigation agents on Sept. 29 that his life was in danger before an attempt was made to bring him to Manila. NBI chief Melvin Matibag earlier said Tupas was the source of information about threats to his security. Tupas disputed this, saying NBI agents were the ones who went to his home in North Cotabato in September.

Allegations of State Agency Misuse

Panelo said the camp is deeply concerned that the incident may be part of what it believes is a relentless campaign by the Marcos administration using state institutions like the NBI against the Vice President. The camp accused government agencies of being used to harass, threaten, and coerce individuals into becoming false witnesses in support of what it called trumped-up charges against Duterte. The statement said the safety and liberty of the former staff member must be guaranteed without delay.

Malacañang said the claims should be investigated to determine their accuracy. Palace Press Officer Usec. Claire Castro said in a statement that investigating the story to see if there is truth to it is only fitting. Castro said the President is busy with the ASEAN Summit and is dedicating his time to the nation's development and strengthening positive relations with ASEAN member-states and dialogue partners.

She said he is focusing on improving the economy and addressing issues related to energy, technology, agriculture, and education. Castro also stressed that Marcos does not resort to such tactics. She said the administration does not stir up intrigue or plant evidence, tactics in which she said the Duterte administration is well-versed and highly skilled, as former President Duterte himself previously admitted before the media.

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Palace Response and Impeachment Trial

GMA News Online said it reached out to the NBI for comment and will publish it as soon as it becomes available. The Vice President's impeachment trial is ongoing, with the defense panel presenting its witnesses and evidence. Duterte is accused of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allegedly amassing P817 million to P1.5 billion worth of unexplained wealth due to non-declaration of assets and non-divestment in businesses despite a Constitutional ban.