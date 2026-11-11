Vice President Duterte Faces Allegations of Profiting From GenCorp at Impeachment Trial

During the November 11, 2026 impeachment hearing, Vice President Sara Duterte was accused of earning P2.14 million from GenCorp Industries, Inc., raising questions about her financial ties and constitutional compliance.

At the National Assembly's impeachment hearing on November 11, 2026, the Senate committee scrutinised Vice President Sara Duterte's financial dealings with GenCorp Industries, Inc. The inquiry centered on a P2.14 million return of capital paid to the Vice President from 2022 to 2025, raising doubts about her compliance with the Constitution's business‑conflict provisions.

GenCorp's In‑House Counsel Testifies About Vice President's Returns

Attorney Suzette Balucanag-Punay, the in‑house counsel for both GenCorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, answered Senator‑judge Risa Hontiveros's questions regarding Duterte's receipt of the P2.14 million. Punay confirmed that Duterte had earned the payout and also described her as having a "loose investment" in GenCorp, stemming from a prior stake in Davao Bounty Times Food Corporation before Jollibee Times Square opened.

Also read Davao City Awards Food Contracts to Gencorp Industries Linked to Vice President Sara Duterte

The Jollibee Times Square franchise was ultimately granted to Great Jolly Times Foods Corporation, which later became GenCorp Industries, Inc. Punay's testimony highlighted that Duterte's investment pre‑dated the franchise's operational start, suggesting a pre‑existing connection to the company's activities.

Senator Pangilinan Challenges Punay's Assertions of No Participation

Senator Francis Kiko Pangilinan contested Punay's earlier statement that the Vice President had "zero participation" in GenCorp. He argued that the payout and the designation of a loose investment indicated direct beneficiary status, thereby contradicting the counsel's claim of no ownership or stock holding.

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Pangilinan, who shares a legal background with Punay, emphasized that the receipt of such significant financial benefits required a recognition of participation. He warned that the Senate must assess whether the Vice President's actions violated constitutional prohibitions on executive business entanglement.

Salient Evidence From Duterte's SALNs Highlights Business Interests

The prosecution presented the Vice President's 2024 and 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, revealing Gencorp Industries, Inc. as a listed business interest. Prior SALNs for 2022 and 2023 similarly listed the company's former name, Timesquare Bee Foods Corp., among Duterte's assets.

These documents support the prosecution's argument that the Vice President amassed P817 million to P1.5 billion of unexplained wealth through undivested and undeclared business interests, thereby breaching Article 2 of the Constitution and eroding public trust.

Next Steps and Potential Constitutional Implications

In light of the testimony and evidence, the Senate impeachment panel will weigh whether Duterte's financial transactions with GenCorp constitute a breach of the Constitution's ban on concurrent executive and private business roles.

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Should the panel find a violation, the proceedings could lead to removal from office and possible criminal sanctions for alleged abuse of public office. Conversely, a ruling in favor of the Vice President could diminish public confidence but preserve her position.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on December 3, 2026, to debate a resolution based on the evidence presented. The impeachment outcome will set a precedent for how future executive officials manage private business interests while in public office.