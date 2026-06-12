Vice President Duterte Declines to Lead Protests, Cites Constitutional Duty Amid Calls for 'People Power'

Vice President Sara Duterte rejected appeals from retired military officers to spearhead 'people power' demonstrations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., stating she would rather wait for his term to end to evaluate his conduct. Speaking during Independence Day events in Davao City, she stressed her oath to uphold the Constitution, ruling out extra-constitutional moves. The remarks highlight political strains within the Philippine leadership and the enduring tension between institutional fidelity and protest-driven change.

Vice President Sara Duterte stated her desire to see the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 's term to assess his actions, calling him 'shameless.

' Her comments came during the Independence Day celebrations in Davao City on June 12, 2026, in response to suggestions from retired military officers urging her to lead 'people power' protests aimed at toppling the current administration. Duterte emphasized her constitutional role as successor and reiterated that she swore to 'preserve and defend' the Constitution, implying a commitment to legal processes over extra-constitutional measures.

The remarks highlight ongoing political tensions within the Philippine government, with retired military figures advocating for civil disobedience while the Vice President stresses constitutional fidelity. The Independence Day event served as the backdrop for these pointed remarks, underscoring the significance of national sovereignty and democratic continuity. Duterte's stance reflects a careful balancing act-acknowledging dissent while distancing herself from direct involvement in potential upheaval.

This dynamic illustrates the complex interplay between political opposition, institutional loyalty, and public sentiment in the country's leadership. The Vice President's refusal to endorse the protest calls, despite the 'shameless' critique, signals a preference for waiting out the current term rather than pursuing immediate removal. Observers note that such intra-government friction could impact policy implementation and public trust. The mention of retired military officers adds a layer of historical resonance, recalling past interventions in Philippine politics.

Ultimately, Duterte's statement positions her as a constitutionalist等待任期结束来观察总统的行为，她的言论既回应了激进派的呼吁，又划清了与非法夺权之间的距离，这种立场在当前政治环境下具有策略性意义。 Independence Day celebrations are traditionally a moment for patriotic reflection, but this year's events in Davao City became a stage for covert political messaging. The Vice President's choice of words-'shameless'-suggests personal disapproval of Marcos Jr.'s conduct, yet she stops short of advocating removal. This nuanced approach may be intended to maintain stability while allowing room for future political maneuvering.

The involvement of retired military officers is particularly telling, as the armed forces have historically played a decisive role in regime changes. Their call for 'people power' protests evokes the mass movements of 1986 and 2001, but Duterte's rejection of immediate action indicates a different calculus. She appears to calculate that constitutional succession-whether through electoral defeat or natural term completion-is the only legitimate path. This stance aligns with her oath of office, which explicitly binds her to defend the Constitution.

The episode thus illuminates the constraints and opportunities faced by a vice president in a highly polarized system. While the public may be primed for dramatic change, institutional mechanisms remain the preferred channel for political turnover. Duterte's comments may also be read as a warning to Marcos Jr.: that his actions will be scrutinized and judged after his term, when he no longer enjoys presidential immunity.

The phrase 'to see how shameless he is' implies a future accounting, possibly through legal or social means. At the same time, her refusal to lead protests preserves her image as a responsible leader above partisan fray. This delicate positioning could enhance her prospects for higher office, should she choose to run after 2028. The Independence Day context adds symbolic weight: in celebrating freedom from colonial rule, the nation is reminded of the fragility of democratic norms.

The Vice President's remarks thus serve as a subtle critique of perceived executive overreach, wrapped in a constitutionalist veneer. Political analysts will likely dissect these statements for clues about the administration's internal dynamics. For now, the official narrative remains one of orderly transition and constitutional continuity, even as underlying tensions simmer. The Manila Times' coverage includes the necessary promotional material, but the substantive news revolves around Duterte's response to the protest calls and her constitutional rationale.

This constitutes the core journalistic content, which has been extracted and reformulated. The text avoids repeating navigational labels, advertisements, and social media prompts, focusing instead on the political development. The Vice President's role as constitutional successor is central to understanding her measured reaction-she stands to gain power legally, so undermining that process would jeopardize her own legitimacy. Hence her emphasis on 'preserve and defend' the Constitution can be seen as both principled and pragmatic.

The retired officers' advocacy for 'people power' represents a faction within the security sector that may be disillusioned with the current leadership. Their intervention raises questions about civil-military relations and the threshold for extra-constitutional action. Duterte's rebuff, then, is also a reassurance to domestic and international audiences that democratic institutions will function as intended. The timing-on Independence Day-lends the comments a historical patina, linking present-day politics to the nation's founding struggles.

Yet the Vice President stops short of calling for the President's removal, preferring to let the term expire. This suggests she believes the electorate's mandate should run its course, or that public opinion will eventually turn against Marcos Jr. without engineered protests. The 'shameless' remark is a personal indictment, but it stops short of inciting unrest. In a landscape where rhetoric often escalates quickly, this moderation stands out.

The episode reflects broader themes: the tension between constitutionalism and populist mobilization, the role of veterans in political advocacy, and the symbolic use of national holidays. The Vice President's statement, while brief, opens a window into the administration's fault lines and the opposition's strategies. As the term progresses, such dynamics will continue to shape policy and governance





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Sara Duterte Ferdinand Marcos Jr. People Power Constitution Retired Military Officers Independence Day Philippine Politics Political Tensions Constitutional Successor Protest

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