Vice President Duterte Blames Marcos for Senate Chaos, Says Administration Using Government Resources to Destroy Opposition

The Vice President, Sara Duterte, has accused President Marcos Jr. of being responsible for the chaos in the Senate and the country. She stated that the Marcos administration is using all government resources to destroy political opposition or those who do not support the president. Malacañang, on the other hand, responded that it would be more embarrassing to comment on the Vice President's statements, which it said had no basis or substance.

Vice President Sara Duterte said it is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who is to blame for the chaos in the Senate and the country, according to a report on "State of the Nation" on Thursday.

The Vice President said that the abuse of power and disrespect for the institution of the Senate in the chaos that occurred on Wednesday night is caused by the Marcos administration. The Marcos administration is using all government resources to destroy everyone who does not support the president.

"What you are witnessing sa bayan natin is grave abuse of power," said Duterte. "So, what we are seeing now is the administration using all government resources to demolish political opposition or those individuals who do not follow or agree or support BBM. Nagkakagulo lang tayo dahil kay BBM," she added. Malacañang responded that it would be even more embarrassing to comment on the Vice President's statements, which it said had no basis or substance.

The nation needs a public servant, not one who only knows how to create intrigue and fake news, it added. — BAP GMA New





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Sara Duterte President Marcos Jr. Senate Chaos Abuse Of Power Respect For The Senate Marcos Administration Government Resources Political Opposition Fake News Public Servant

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