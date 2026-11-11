Defense Witness Says Duterte Got P2.14M Return From GenCorp, Denies 20% Stake

A defense witness told the Senate impeachment court that Vice President Sara Duterte received P2.14 million in returns of capital from GenCorp Industries but denied she is a shareholder. The testimony came on the 42nd day of the trial, as the court pressed for records of her alleged investment.

A defense witness told the Senate impeachment court on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, that Vice President Sara Duterte received P2.14 million in returns of capital from GenCorp Industries Inc. from 2022 to 2025, even as the witness denied that Duterte is a shareholder of the company.

Lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay, in-house counsel of GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, made the disclosure during her direct examination on the 42nd day of the impeachment trial. She said Duterte had a loose investment in GenCorp, specifically in the Jollibee Times Square branch. Punay said Duterte has no stockholdings with GenCorp and no position in the company.

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GenCorp Denies Vice President Is Shareholder

She noted that Duterte's name does not appear on the General Information Sheets of GenCorp from 2022 to 2025, the years when Duterte was already Vice President. Punay also said Duterte did not receive dividends from 2022 to 2025 because GenCorp declared no dividends during that period. She described the testimony of prosecution witness Alex Cabrera, a financial analyst and lawyer, that Duterte owns 20 percent of GenCorp as incorrect. She called Cabrera's findings absurd and inconsistent with corporate records.

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Punay said the total paid-up capital in corporate records is only P1,250,000, and adding a 20 percent share would result in P1.5 million, which does not match the records. Impeachment court presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero allowed Punay's remark to be stricken off the record after an objection from prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan. Punay maintained that Duterte had a loose investment in GenCorp from which she received P2.14 million in returns of capital from 2022 to 2025.

When asked to define loose investment, Punay said: I termed it as a loose investment, Your Honor. It is coming from the contributions that the Vice President made for Davao Bounty Times before the actual commencement of the operations of Jollibee Times Square. She added that she could not verify the amount because there are no written records for this investment.

Escudero pressed Punay on the basis for the monthly remittances to Duterte, including payments in June 2022, January to April 2024, and other months in 2023 and 2025. Punay said she had no written records to establish the exact amount of the Vice President's investment in GenCorp. GenCorp operates five Jollibee branches in Davao, and the return of capital is for Duterte's loose investment in the Jollibee Times Square branch.

Duterte declared GenCorp in her 2024 and 2025 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, which she jointly filed with her husband, Manases Carpio, as among her business interests. The SALNs listed GenCorp Industries Inc., formerly known as Timesquare Bee Foods Corp. and Great Jolly Times Food, among her business interests. Duterte also declared Metro City Chow Foods Corporation in her SALN. Metro City Chow Foods operates a fast-food chain branch based in Davao City.

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No Participation in Metro City Chow Foods

Punay said Duterte has no participation in the transactions of Metro City Chow Foods Corporation since she was elected Vice President, even though she remained a director with a 20 percent shareholding and a member of the firm. She did not participate in business, meetings or transactions of the board of directors, Punay said. Punay added that she has not seen Duterte in board meetings, company parties, or even in the store or branch.

She said Duterte has not received any compensation from Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. The impeachment complaint's Article II accuses Duterte of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution over alleged accumulation of unexplained wealth, non-disclosure of assets, and failure to divest from business interests while in public office.

Under Article VII Section 13 of the Constitution, the President, Vice President, members of the Cabinet, and their deputies or assistants shall not, unless otherwise provided, hold any other office or employment during their tenure. They shall not, during said tenure, directly or indirectly, practice any other profession, participate in any business, or be financially interested in any contract with, or in any franchise, or special privilege granted by the government or any subdivision, agency, or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned or controlled corporations or their subsidiaries.

Government Contracts Awarded to GenCorp

Since 2013, GenCorp has bagged over P34.2 million worth of contracts from the Davao City Hall. Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte, the Vice President's brother, earlier testified that the city government awarded P33 million worth of contracts to GenCorp. The prosecution earlier presented Duterte's SALNs as evidence of her business interests. Punay was presented as a defense witness in connection with Article II of the impeachment complaint against Duterte.