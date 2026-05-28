Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña Urges Youth to Strengthen Nationalism During Cebu City Flag Day Event

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña called for increased civic responsibility and youth-led reform during the National Flag Days celebration, while criticizing government corruption and shifted infrastructure priorities.

The city of Cebu recently witnessed a poignant display of patriotism and critical reflection during the National Flag Days observance held at the historic Plaza Sugbo on May 28, 2026.

The event, which was organized by the Cebu City Government under the leadership of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, served as a platform for Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to deliver a stirring address to the community. As the Chairman of the commission, Osmeña used the occasion to challenge the youth and the general public to cultivate a more profound sense of nationalism and civic duty.

He asserted that the time has come for Filipinos to realize that they can no longer depend entirely on government institutions to resolve the systemic issues plaguing the nation. By emphasizing a shift toward individual and community responsibility, the Vice Mayor suggested that the true strength of a nation lies not in its bureaucracy but in the active engagement and vigilance of its people.

During his remarks, Osmeña did not shy away from delivering a scathing critique of the current state of Philippine governance. He spoke candidly about the pervasive nature of corruption and the misalignment of government priorities, which he believes have hindered the progress of the citizenry.

A primary example he cited was the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, which he noted was originally envisioned as a vital transportation lifeline for ordinary commuters traveling from the northern and southern sectors of Cebu City. He lamented that after years of complex negotiations involving the World Bank and the National Economic and Development Authority, the project's original intent appeared to have shifted, leaving the needs of the common worker marginalized.

Furthermore, he condemned the emergence of what he termed an ayuda culture in politics, where the distribution of short-term government aid is used as a tool for political leverage rather than as part of a sustainable developmental strategy. In a moment of raw honesty, he declared his enduring love for the country while simultaneously admitting his lack of faith in the government's ability to lead effectively. The ceremony also focused on the deep symbolic meaning of the Philippine national flag.

Osmeña reminded those in attendance that the flag is far more than just a piece of colored cloth; it is a sacred emblem of the blood, sweat, and tears shed by ancestors and modern heroes alike. He specifically invoked the memory of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Marawi siege, illustrating that the flag stands as a testament to the ultimate sacrifice made in the name of national sovereignty.

He expressed concern that contemporary society, particularly the younger generation, has become disconnected from the historical weight of such observances. He pointed out a worrying trend where national holidays and independence-related celebrations are often viewed by students merely as convenient opportunities for the suspension of classes rather than moments for solemn reflection on the cost of freedom.

Despite his harsh words toward the political establishment, the Vice Mayor remained optimistic about the future, placing his hopes in the hands of the youth. He argued that the younger generation possesses the energy and the fresh perspective necessary to implement genuine reforms and foster national unity. He believes that they are the only ones capable of moving the country forward by correcting the mistakes of the past and demanding higher standards of accountability from their leaders.

The event at Plaza Sugbo was attended by a diverse array of participants, including various civic organizations, students, and uniformed personnel, all gathered to honor the flag's history. While the ceremony was well-attended by city officials, it was noted that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival was unable to join the proceedings due to official business in Manila. The National Flag Days, which span from May 28 to June 12, hold significant historical weight for every Filipino.

This period commemorates the first unfurling of the national flag following the Filipino victory in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite, which took place on May 28, 1898. The observance serves as a preparatory period of reflection and patriotism that culminates in the grand celebration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

By linking the historical victory at Alapan to the current challenges of the 21st century, the Cebu City government aimed to remind its citizens that the struggle for true independence and good governance is a continuous journey. The gathering at Plaza Sugbo was thus not only a ritual of flag-raising and prayer but a call to action for every Cebuano to reclaim their role in shaping the destiny of their city and their country





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