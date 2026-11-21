Filipino actor Ronnie Lazaro reflects on his career, mobile photography exhibit, and spiritual workshop that shaped his life, honoring his enduring legacy in Philippine cinema.

Veteran Filipino actor Ronnie Lazaro recently turned his creative focus from the silver screen to mobile photography, showcasing a new exhibit titled ' Lies The Truth' at the Avellana Art Gallery in Pasay. This collection marks a significant moment in the career of the seasoned artist, offering viewers an intimate look at his artistic journey and his deep engagement with Manila's vibrant contemporary art scene. The exhibition serves not only as a visual display but as a retrospective of the experiences that have defined his decades-long presence in the industry.

The opening of 'Lies The Truth' provided a nostalgic journey back to the '80s art scene that Ronnie and his peers helped cultivate. Located within the charmingly wooded complex of the Henry Hotel in Pasay, the venue evoked memories of the 'Cool Malate' district, a cultural hub that no longer exists in physical form but remains etched in the hearts of that generation of artists. Attendees were transported back to iconic gathering spots such as Hobbit House, the Penguin Café, Coco Banana, Bistro Remedios, and the ultimate survivor, Café Adriatico, where Ronnie was often found fussing over the temperature of wine just as he once did on film sets.

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Before achieving stardom, Ronnie Lazaro worked as an art director on major productions, including his fifth assignment as art director for a film directed by Ishmael Bernal. This role required him to navigate complex production demands alongside production designer Peque Gallaga. The production faced significant political interference when then-First Lady Imelda Marcos objected to the depiction of Manila as a decadent city characterized by drugs, gay bars, and prostitution on every corner, despite the reality that such elements were prevalent. Ronnie's work in this era was defined by his determination to survive and succeed, driven by a philosophy he developed while living by the 'School of Hard Knocks' in Manila.

Ronnie Lazaro's early life was marked by a resolute commitment to hard work and self-reliance. Uprooting himself from his native Sagay in Negros Occidental, he arrived in the capital with a natural acting talent and an unyielding ability to adapt to any situation. He famously stated, 'I had to work hard. I could not go back a failure,' encapsulating the grit that propelled his career. His work philosophy, 'Just show up,' became a guiding principle that allowed him to navigate the competitive landscape of Philippine entertainment, attending every single art opening to learn, meet people, and even eat, a habit he now recalls with amused self-awareness.

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While director Peque Gallaga served as a major influence on Ronnie as an actor, other artists like Cesare Syjuco and Jean Syjuco molded his perspective, encouraging him to venture out of his comfort zone. Ronnie participated in dozens of performance art pieces around the city, including a notable event in 1984 where he held up a mirror to each member of the audience. This engagement with performance art kept him relevant and connected to the evolving artistic community, leading to his recent invitation by the Fifth Wall Fest (@fifthwall.ph) to comment on James Clar's performance art centered around similar themes of isolation and reflection.

The defining moment of Ronnie Lazaro's personal and professional life, however, stems from a spiritual workshop rather than a film role. Mitch Valdez invited him to join her group, Reach for Inner Self, a spiritual workshop that taught him the values of self-forgiveness and love. Ronnie credits this experience with shaping his outlook on life and work. The workshop's impact was profound enough that Mitch later invited Ronnie to be on the board of OPM, an organization he supported with dedication, even attending an awards festival in Tahiti as a judge when others were unavailable.

Reflecting on his career, Ronnie Lazaro has tackled his work as an actor like a man on a mission, earning accolades such as Urian Awards and recognition at international film festivals. His recent film work, including a 2014 project with a screenplay by Lally Bucoy, has received glowing critical reviews for moving away from typical Overseas Filipino Worker stories to expose the tragic results of a family growing without a mother. This thematic depth resonates with the isolation and loneliness explored in his new photography exhibit, where subjects cover their faces with both hands, challenging the viewer to look beyond the eyes and confront the soul.

Friends and colleagues remember Ronnie not just for his professional achievements but for his gallantry and personal warmth. On one occasion, after a production meeting, he escorted a colleague to their car and immediately noticed a flat tire, gallantly stopping to change it for them. Another time, while walking in Sagada with no one else around, he stopped a conversation dead in its tracks to warn of a snake crossing their path, a moment of sharp awareness that saved a potential crisis. These anecdotes highlight the 'quiet grit' that has characterized his life and career.

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Despite the passage of time and the shift in his artistic medium, Ronnie Lazaro remains a constant figure in Philippine culture. His mobile photography exhibit, 'Lies The Truth,' at the Avellana Art Gallery in Pasay, stands as a testament to his enduring creativity. The collection features close-ups of artists covering their faces, raising questions about intimacy and exposure. Whether through film, theater, or photography, Ronnie Lazaro continues to document and reflect the human condition, maintaining his status as a legend in the industry while embracing new forms of artistic expression.