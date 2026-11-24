Veronica Duterte's legal team vows to appeal the Supreme Court dismissal of habeas corpus petitions regarding former President Rodrigo Duterte's detention by the ICC.

Lawyer Paolo Panelo Jr. announced on Wednesday that the legal camp of Veronica Kitty Duterte intends to appeal the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the Philippines. This ruling dismissed the habeas corpus petitions that were filed to challenge the arrest and subsequent transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court in March 2025.

Panelo revealed that his team received the court's ruling with deep disappointment and has officially decided to file a motion for reconsideration. The legal representative stated that the Supreme Court declined to rule on the legality of the former president's rendition to The Hague, effectively leaving the matter unresolved regarding the specific legal grounds of the transfer.

Also read Supreme Court Dismisses Duterte Habeas Corpus Petitions Over ICC Custody

Legal Strategy Against ICC Jurisdiction

Paolo Panelo Jr. argued that the International Criminal Court warrant cannot serve as a valid legal basis for the arrest and detention of former President Rodrigo Duterte within the Philippine context. He emphasized that the Hague-based tribunal lacks jurisdiction in the Philippines, particularly because the nation maintains a functioning judicial system that is capable of addressing such legal matters independently.

The younger Panelo further stressed that the International Criminal Court may only exercise its jurisdiction if a country's domestic legal system is deemed to be non-functional. He asserted that the Philippine judicial system is operating effectively, thereby negating the need for external international intervention in the legal proceedings concerning the former president.

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Stakeholder Positions on Treaty Withdrawal

Veronica Duterte, along with her half-brothers Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Pulong Duterte, filed separate consolidated petitions in March 2025. These legal actions were designed to challenge the former president's arrest and prevent his transfer to the ICC custody.

During the initial filing of these petitions, Veronica Duterte was represented by Lawyer Paolo Panelo Jr. and his father, former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo. The family's legal team maintained that the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, in 2019 after the tribunal began a probe into the drug war conducted during the Duterte administration.

Supreme Court Ruling on Mootness

The Supreme Court dismissed the consolidated habeas corpus petitions, ruling that they had become moot. The court determined that Philippine courts could no longer enforce the writ of habeas corpus because former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court. This status places him outside the territorial jurisdiction and enforcement power of Philippine judicial authorities.

Panelo criticized the decision, stating that it effectively reduces the great writ of habeas corpus to a race to remove the person detained outside Philippine territory before the courts can act. He expressed that this legal interpretation undermines the utility of the writ as a protective mechanism for citizens against unlawful detention.

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Implications for Legal Precedents

The appeal filed by Veronica Duterte's legal team signals a continued effort to challenge the legality of the transfer and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. This move highlights the ongoing tension between domestic legal processes and international judicial bodies regarding accountability for actions taken during the previous administration.

The motion for reconsideration will require the Supreme Court to review its previous dismissal of the petitions. This legal maneuver aims to reopen the discussion on whether the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute and the status of the judicial system should prevent the enforcement of the ICC warrant against the former president.

As the legal battle continues, the focus remains on the interpretation of international law versus domestic jurisdiction. The outcome of this appeal could set significant precedents for future cases involving international tribunals and Philippine sovereignty.