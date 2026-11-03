Venus Williams Extends Losing Streak to 17 with Hong Kong Defeat

Venus Williams suffers her 17th consecutive singles loss at the Hong Kong Open against Mary Stoiana, citing an uncertain future and a week-at-a-time approach.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams recorded her seventeenth straight singles defeat on Monday at the Hong Kong Open, losing in straight sets to 23-year-old American Mary Stoiana. The 46-year-old veteran, currently ranked number 597, conceded the match with scores of 6-2 and 6-3 in the opening round, extending a winless streak that has persisted since July 2025. This result marks another early exit for the former world number one, who struggled physically and competitively against the rising talent on the WTA Tour.

Match Mechanics and Physical Toll

The contest began with Williams facing immediate physical challenges as she attempted to chase down returns in the first set. At the 5-2 mark, the former champion let out a yell and stumbled significantly while pursuing a shot, barely managing to remain upright before losing the point. Despite the visible discomfort and the crowd heavily favoring her opponent, Williams could not recover her footing on the court. Stoiana, ranked number 113, maintained intense focus throughout the second set, refusing to yield any advantage despite the audience support for the legend of the sport.

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Future Uncertainty and Serena Connection

When pressed about her participation in future tournaments, Williams emphasized a short-term mindset, stating she takes things one week at a time without making plans for next year or 2027. She acknowledged that she has not created any strategic roadmap for her career moving forward, choosing instead to focus on the immediate present. When asked if she would consult her sister, 23-time major winner Serena Williams, regarding her future, Venus joked that she would likely copy Serena's decisions. She noted that the sisters have always motivated each other, but stressed that she feels no external pressure to make immediate career decisions.

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Recent Form and Tournament Context

This loss follows a similar straight-sets defeat at the Guangzhou Open last week, where Williams fell to Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger. Prior to that encounter, the American competed at the US Open in August and September, losing in the first round to Sofia Kenin without winning a single set. The sequence of losses highlights a significant decline in singles performance for the tennis icon, who has not secured a WTA Tour singles victory in over a year. The Hong Kong Open result serves as the latest data point in a prolonged period of competitive struggle for the veteran player.

Doubles Participation and Next Steps

Despite the setbacks in singles competition, Williams remains active in the doubles draw at the Hong Kong Open. She previously reached the semi-finals of the Guangzhou doubles tournament alongside her partner, Indonesia's Janice Tjen. Her participation in doubles suggests a continued presence on the tour, even as singles prospects appear dim. Meanwhile, the victor, Mary Stoiana, advances to the last 16, where she will face either top-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea or Russian-born Uzbek Maria Timofeeva in the next round.