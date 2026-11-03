Venezuelan Army Kills 19 in US-Supported ELN Camp Strike

Venezuelan forces killed at least 19 members of the National Liberation Army in Apure during a drone and helicopter assault allegedly backed by US intelligence agencies.

At least 19 people were killed during a recent Venezuela n army attack on a camp belonging to the National Liberation Army inside Venezuela, according to the FundaRedes NGO and a source close to the operation. The incident occurred early Friday morning in the western state of Apure, marking a significant escalation in military activity along the porous border region. Juan Francisco Garcia, a coordinator with FundaRedes, confirmed on Sunday that the death toll had risen from an initial report of nine fatalities to nineteen after additional bodies were transported to the state capital, San Fernando.

Core Military Tactics and Intelligence Support

The assault targeted a specific camp of the National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish initials ELN, located in a rural, forested area in the southwest of Apure. The military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the operation was supported by US intelligence, explicitly citing assistance from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The source asserted that the strike was an order issued by the United States, indicating a high level of coordinated intelligence sharing between the two nations. Drones and attack helicopters were deployed to execute the strike, catching the guerrilla fighters by surprise with no time for a defensive reaction.

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Video footage shared by FundaRedes depicted the immediate aftermath of the raid, showing bodies lying on the ground, knocked down trees, and the ruins of the campsite. The suddenness of the attack resulted in significant casualties, with the military source noting that most of the individuals killed were Venezuelan nationals. The use of aerial surveillance and precision aerial weaponry suggests a sophisticated operational capability aimed at dismantling guerrilla infrastructure in remote border zones. This tactical approach allows for rapid deployment and withdrawal, minimizing exposure for ground troops while maximizing disruption to enemy camps.

Stakeholder Positions and International Implications

Requests for immediate comment from the US State Department and the Venezuelan government were not answered at the time of reporting, leaving the official narratives of both parties unclear. The anonymous military source's claim of US involvement introduces a complex diplomatic layer to the operation, suggesting deeper covert cooperation than previously acknowledged. Meanwhile, the ELN remains a primary target for both Venezuelan and Colombian authorities due to its involvement in illegal activities that destabilize the region. The lack of immediate official confirmation from Washington or Caracas highlights the sensitive nature of cross-border counterterrorism operations and the potential for political fallout.

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The FundaRedes NGO, which monitors rights violations in Venezuela's border states, played a crucial role in documenting the human cost of the raid. Their initial report of nine deaths was revised upward to 19 after further investigation and coordination with local authorities. This discrepancy underscores the challenges in verifying casualty figures in conflict zones, where access is often restricted and information is fragmented. The NGO's involvement ensures that the incident remains in the public eye, adding pressure on both governments to provide transparency regarding the justification and execution of the strike.

Regional Impact and Future Operations

The aftermath of the attack saw bodies initially transported to the town of Puerto Paez, which lies across a river from Colombia, before being moved to San Fernando. A resident of Puerto Paez described the grim conditions, noting that several bodies were completely mangled and retained the smell of burnt flesh during transport. This visualization of the violence serves as a stark reminder of the lethal reality facing armed groups and civilians alike in the border region. The presence of Colombian territory so close to the incident site raises questions about the potential for cross-border spillover and the need for enhanced bilateral security coordination.

Armed groups operating along the 2,200-kilometer border between Venezuela and Colombia are engaged in drug trafficking, illegal mining, and smuggling, posing a persistent threat to regional stability. The military source indicated that Venezuelan forces would continue combing through the area, believing that more guerrilla camps remain undetected. This ongoing operation signals a sustained commitment to dismantling these networks, rather than a one-off punitive measure. The timing of the strike also coincides with a shift in Venezuelan policy following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in January, suggesting a broader strategic realignment in national security priorities.

Simultaneously, Colombia's newly elected hard-right president, Abelardo de la Espriella, is ramping up a violent crackdown on the ELN and drug trafficking groups within his own country. This parallel increase in military pressure from both sides of the border creates a pincer movement against the guerrilla groups, likely accelerating their displacement or destruction. The combined efforts of Venezuelan and Colombian authorities reflect a shared, albeit potentially uncoordinated, objective to secure their shared frontier. As both nations intensify their operations, the risk of increased violence and civilian casualties in the region remains a critical concern for humanitarian organizations and international observers.