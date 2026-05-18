Vatican Establishes Inter-Dicasterial Commission on Artificial Intelligence

The commission is formed to address the ethical concerns and potential risks associated with the rapid development and widespread use of AI in recent decades. The coordinating institution will facilitate collaboration and the exchange of information among the Vatican institutions, aiming to promote dialogue and communion among them. The initiative echoes previous Vatican efforts to respond to major global challenges, including the Vatican COVID-19 Commission established by Pope Francis in March during the pandemic.

The Vatican has officially established a new inter-dicasterial commission to address the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on human beings, humanity, and the Church, as Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly highlighted the transformative impact of AI on both economies and spiritual aspects of life.

The new commission consists of representatives from various Vatican institutions and aims to facilitate collaboration, exchange of information, and promote dialogue on AI-related activities and projects





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Vatican Inter-Dicasterial Commission Artificial Intelligence Pope Leo Xiv Artificial Intelligence Commission Vahid Aksak Holy See Vatican Covid-19 Commission Pope Francis Global Challenges Catechesis Syllabus On The Mission Of The Chur Integral Human Development

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