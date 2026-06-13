Vancouver Set to Host Pivotal World Cup Matches as Canada Eyes Historic Qualification

After a dramatic draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada's men's team heads to Vancouver for crucial group stage matches against Qatar and Switzerland, with fans and locals hoping the tournament boosts soccer investment and community unity.

VANCOUVER - Toronto may have hosted Canada 's first men's World Cup match on home soil, but after Friday's dramatic 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the spotlight now shifts to Vancouver .

The west-coast city will host Canada's remaining group stage matches against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24, games that will determine if they advance to the knockout rounds. The draw in Toronto, secured by a late equaliser from substitute Cyle Larin, gave Canada one point in Group B and kept their hopes alive. Thousands of fans gathered at public viewings in downtown Vancouver, with many expressing excitement that the tournament's energy is moving west.

Robert Paige, a local Canada fan, told Reuters, 'As soon as they announced the World Cup coming to Vancouver, there's definitely been an increase in interest in soccer, in football with the Premier League, with the locals.

' For April Bates, another fan watching at a community centre, the tournament's social impact is already profound. 'I do think the World Cup has brought people together in new ways, especially with all these rallying points at community centres, churches, and public spaces like Granville Island. You get the whole world coming together to watch, and it doesn't even matter what country you're from,' she said.

The upcoming matches at BC Place Stadium will put Vancouver's soccer scene under a global microscope, and local residents hope this exposure translates into lasting investments. Lisa McAllister, a lifelong soccer enthusiast, emphasized the need for better facilities.

'Football is already really popular, but nothing hurts it growing more than a lack of facilities. We'd love to see more fields in Vancouver. Not to get political, but we do have conflicts with dogs on our fields, so we'd love to see the kids have more access to green space where they can play soccer,' she noted.

The city has a rich history of hosting major sporting events, including the 2010 Winter Olympics, and organizers are confident of delivering a memorable experience. Vancouver's diverse population, with large communities from South Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, adds a unique flavour to the fan zones. Beyond the pitch, the World Cup is driving economic activity, with hotels, restaurants, and bars expecting a surge in business.

Local businesses are decorating storefronts and offering special promotions, while city officials have set up additional public transport services to handle the influx of fans. For the Canadian men's team, playing in Vancouver could prove serendipitous. The team previously trained in the city and has a strong following in British Columbia. Players like Alphonso Davies, who started his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps, offer a homecoming narrative.

'Playing in Vancouver is special for me because I grew up here and this is where my journey started,' Davies said in a recent interview. The matches against Qatar and Switzerland will be do-or-die. Qatar, the Asian champions, will be tough opponents, while Switzerland, a perennial European power, will test Canada's resilience. Fans are optimistic but realistic.

'We have a young team with a lot of potential. The draw against Bosnia showed we can compete. Now we need to finish games,' said fan Mike Chen. As Vancouver gears up for the spotlight, the broader community hopes the tournament leaves a legacy beyond football.

'It's not just about the game; it's about inspiring the next generation and building a healthier, more connected city,' added McAllister. With the world watching, Vancouver is ready to show that the true impact of the World Cup extends far beyond the final whistle





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