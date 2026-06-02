Van Plunges Into Ravine in Sta. Maria; 18 Injured, Emergency Response Lauded

A van carrying 19 people, including seven children, lost control on a curved highway in Sta. Maria and fell into a ravine, injuring 18. The DILG praised the swift response via the 911 hotline, which mobilized police and disaster teams to rescue victims and bring them to the hospital.

A serious vehicular accident on a highway in Sta. Maria , Philippines, resulted in 18 injured passengers after a van plunged into a ravine, prompting a swift emergency response coordinated through the Unified 911 Emergency Hotline.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control while navigating a curved section of the road, causing the vehicle to veer off and fall into the ravine, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The DILG issued a statement detailing the response efforts, which involved personnel from the Sta. Maria Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and other emergency units.

The quick mobilization of these responders was facilitated by the 911 hotline, which connected distressed passengers and witnesses to trained dispatchers who immediately alerted the appropriate agencies. The van carried 19 passengers, including seven children. Among them, 18 sustained visible injuries, ranging from cuts and bruises to potential fractures, while one person suffered minor injuries. All victims were transported to General Cailles Memorial Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

The DILG emphasized the critical role of timely emergency response, stating, 'For the families waiting for news, every minute mattered. The incident underscored the importance of a reliable emergency response system that can quickly connect people in distress to those trained and ready to help.

' The statement also highlighted that the coordinated effort demonstrated the effectiveness of the government's emergency infrastructure in saving lives and reducing the severity of outcomes in such incidents. The DILG took the opportunity to remind the public to use the 911 hotline responsibly, noting that every legitimate call can make a significant difference between danger and safety. The agency stressed that in situations like this one, a rapid response can help bring people home to their families.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports pointing to a loss of control on the curve. Meanwhile, the injured passengers are receiving ongoing care at the hospital, and the community has rallied to support the affected families. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of road travel and the vital importance of a well-coordinated emergency response network





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Van Accident Sta. Maria Ravine Emergency Response DILG

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