Sotheby's sells Vincent van Gogh's 1890 painting for $190.4 million after resolving a dispute with heirs of a Jewish family who lost it during the Nazi era.

A Vincent van Gogh masterpiece achieved a historic auction result on Wednesday, selling for a record-breaking $190.4 million at Sotheby's. The sale of "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) concluded a significant legal and ethical dispute between the current owners and the descendants of the painting's former Jewish proprietors.

Historic Auction Record for Van Gogh

Sotheby's confirmed that the 1890 painting, created in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, established a new market benchmark for Dutch post-Impressionist art. This final price of $190.4 million surpasses the previous auction record for the artist, which was $117.2 million for "Orchard with Cypresses" sold at Christie's in New York in November 2022. The transaction also marks the most expensive artwork auctioned off during the current sales season, highlighting the sustained demand for high-value Impressionist works.

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Resolution of Nazi-Era Provenance Dispute

The successful sale followed a period of tension regarding the painting's history during the mid-20th century. An influential German publisher named Samuel Fischer acquired the work in Paris in 1909. His family subsequently sold the painting in 1936, a sale that the legal descendants of Fischer and his wife Hedwig Fischer contested. The heirs had previously opposed the auction, arguing that the original sale was forced by the financial devastation suffered by the family under the Nazi regime.

Legal Challenges and Market Value Verification

Gunnar Schnabel, the Berlin-based lawyer representing the Fischer heirs, had demanded that Sotheby's provide proof that the painting was sold at its true market value in 1936. Schnabel argued that the Fischer family would not have divested the artwork regardless of the sale price if it had not been under political duress. The legal team sought to ensure that the auction process acknowledged the coercive circumstances of the original transaction, which was part of a broader pattern of asset stripping during that era.

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Current Ownership and Final Agreement

The Blaquier-Arrieta family acquired "Chataigniers en fleurs" in 1975 and has maintained ownership for more than half a century, according to records from Sotheby's. On Tuesday, Sotheby's announced that an agreement had been reached between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and all legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer. This resolution allowed the auction to proceed without further legal obstruction, finalizing the transfer of the masterpiece to a new owner after decades of private holding.

Statements from Fischer Heirs and Sotheby's

Following the agreement, Sotheby's reported that the Fischer heirs expressed gratitude for what they described as a trusting and fair negotiation process. The statement highlighted the collaboration with Sotheby's and the Blaquier-Arrieta family as a means to acknowledge the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Nazi era. The heirs also honored the history of Gisela Berman Fischer, emphasizing her long-standing pursuit of justice for her family's lost heritage. Gunnar Schnabel did not provide further comment when contacted for additional details regarding the final settlement terms.