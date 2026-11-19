Utah Jazz defeat Los Angeles Lakers 109-97 in a dominant fourth-quarter performance. Keyonte George scores 30 points as Utah completes sweep of California games.

The Utah Jazz delivered a decisive 109-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This triumph allowed the Jazz to complete a full sweep of their recent road swing through the Los Angeles metropolitan area, marking a significant milestone in their early-season campaign.

Keyonte George Drives Historic Fourth-Quarter Surge

Keyonte George was the undisputed engine of the Utah Jazz performance, scoring 30 points and dishing out 10 assists for the franchise. His scoring output was bolstered by contributions from Ace Bailey, who added 19 points to the offensive effort. The Jazz utilized a devastating 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to seize control of the game and put it out of reach for the visitors.

Also read Quentin Grimes Scores Career-High 47 Points as Lakers Edge Hornets in OT

Before the final period, the contest was tightly contested, with the Jazz holding a narrow 78-76 lead after three quarters. The Lakers tied the score at 83 when Quentin Grimes scored a layup with 8:19 remaining in regulation. However, the momentum shifted dramatically as the Jazz defense clamped down, forcing turnovers and allowing George to score seven points during that crucial 15-0 run that built a 98-83 advantage with 5:12 left on the clock.

Lakers Record Shattered Despite Doncic Scoring Output

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the matchup with the NBA's best record at 13-2, seeking their first ten-game winning streak since the period between November 12 and November 29, 2019. Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 29 points, while Quentin Grimes contributed 20 points. Despite Doncic scoring 22 points overall after beginning the game with 15 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers could not withstand the Utah surge.

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This defeat marked the first loss for Los Angeles this month, halting their previously dominant stretch. The team also suffered from the absence of second-leading scorer Austin Reaves, who missed his third consecutive game due to a heel injury. The Lakers' shooting struggles were evident, as they were held to just 38.2% from the field, which represented the worst shooting performance of the entire season for the franchise.

Utah Jazz Break Losing Skid and Show Defensive Resilience

The victory served as a direct avenging of a home loss to the Lakers during the opening week of the 2026-2027 NBA season. It also followed a 132-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers the previous day, where the Jazz ended a twelve-game losing streak with ease. This result represented the third victory for Utah this season, providing a much-needed spark for a franchise looking to reverse its recent fortunes.

Mo Bamba dominated the glass for Utah with 16 rebounds, while Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points. Josh Green and rookie Daryn Peterson each contributed 11 points to the balanced attack. The Jazz shot an efficient 48.1% from the floor, significantly outperforming the Lakers who had just overcome a double-digit deficit to defeat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime the night before.

Supporting Cast Provides Critical Minutes and Energy

Beyond the star performances, the depth of the Utah Jazz roster proved essential in securing the win. Walker Kessler recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, while Collin Sexton added 12 points to the bench rotation. The team's ability to overcome an eight-point deficit in the second quarter to take a 56-54 lead into halftime set the stage for their eventual dominance in the fourth period.

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The contrast in shooting efficiency was the defining statistical differentiator of the night. While the Jazz moved the ball effectively to generate high-percentage looks, the Lakers struggled to find their rhythm against Utah's defensive schemes. This comprehensive team effort highlights the potential for the Jazz to compete with the league's elite teams as they continue their season.