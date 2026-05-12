USTDA Approves Funding for Sangley Point International Airport Feasibility Study

The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) approved funding for a feasibility study for the proposed Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA) to ease congestion at Manila’s main gateway and strengthen aviation links between the Philippines and the United States. The study will encourage the use of US-made airport technologies and services, including security screening systems, telecommunications infrastructure, safety equipment and airport construction components.

The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) approved funding for a feasibility study for the proposed Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA) to ease congestion at Manila’s main gateway and strengthen aviation links between the Philippines and the United States.

USTDA awarded the grant to Philippine project developer Cavitex Holdings Inc. for technical and financial studies covering the planned international airport in Cavite. The agency said the project will support growing aviation requirements while incorporating security standards necessary for direct flights to major US destinations





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United States Trade And Development Agency Cavite Sangley Point International Airport Philippine Project Developer Cavitex Holdings Direct Flights Luzon Economic Corridor Initiative Growth Areas Economic Resilience Advanced Aviation Security Systems Airport Planning And Recommendations Air Traffic Demand Forecasts Financial Analysis Security Screening Systems Telemcommunications Infrastructure Safety Equipment Airport Construction Components California-Based The S-A-P Group LLC

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