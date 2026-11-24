University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team battles Adamson in a do-or-die UAAP Season 89 clash. Learn about the stakes for Final Four tickets and playoff implications.

The University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team, the UST Growling Tigers, is preparing for a critical must-win game against Adamson University, the AdU Soaring Falcons, on Wednesday during the UAAP Season 89. The match at the Mall of Asia Arena begins at 5 p.m. and carries the weight of the entire season for Santo Tomas, who are fighting to secure the final semifinal spot. This high-stakes encounter is part of a doubleheader that also features a non-bearing game between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the East, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

UST Tigers Need Victory To Secure Final Four Spot

Santo Tomas enters this penultimate prelims playdate with a 7-6 record, sitting exactly one game behind league leaders Far Eastern University and De La Salle University, who both hold 8-5 slates. With only two semifinal seats remaining in the tournament, the Growling Tigers cannot afford any further setbacks. A loss to Adamson would effectively eliminate them from contention, forcing a playoff scenario that they are desperate to avoid at this late stage of the competition.

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The team is currently facing the pressure of a do-or-die situation as they navigate the final two playdates of the two-round eliminations. Assistant coach Peter Martin emphasized that the squad must focus entirely on their own performance rather than worrying about the outcomes of other matches. The urgency is palpable as every single game from this point forward is treated as a decisive moment that could determine the team's journey to the semifinals.

Adamson Falcons Aim To Block Tigers Playoff Hopes

Adamson University, despite being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-8 record, poses a significant threat to the Tigers. The Soaring Falcons are known for their ability to play spoiler, and they recently delivered a devastating 85-57 defeat to Santo Tomas in the first round of the tournament. That lopsided loss serves as a stark warning of the steep climb the Growling Tigers must undertake to stay alive in the race for the Final Four.

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Assistant coach Peter Martin acknowledged that his team was no match for Adamson during their earlier meeting. He stated that the squad is reviewing the reasons behind that significant defeat to rectify their mistakes. The coaching staff is tasking MVP contender Amiel Acido, along with Mark Llemit and Collins Akowe, to lead the offensive charge against a formidable opponent that has proven it can disrupt Santo Tomas's rhythm when given the opportunity.

La Salle and FEU Battle For Top Two Seeding

While Santo Tomas fights for its survival, the race for the top seeds continues with La Salle and Far Eastern University gunning for each other in an upcoming clash on Saturday. This matchup offers luxurious prizes for the victor, including an outright Final Four ticket, the avoidance of a possible knockout game against Santo Tomas, and the preservation of hopes for a top-two finish.

A top-two finish is particularly valuable as it grants the twice-to-beat incentive, providing a significant advantage in the playoffs. The intense rivalry between these two powerhouses adds another layer of complexity to the league standings, as both teams look to secure the most favorable positioning before the elimination rounds conclude. Their result will also indirectly impact the pressure faced by the teams fighting for the lower semifinal seats.

Women's Division Santo Tomas Eyes Unbeaten Sweep

In the women's division, the defending champion Santo Tomas team is aiming for a perfect 14-0 season and an outright finals berth. They are scheduled to face Adamson, who holds an 8-5 record, at noon on the same day. This game follows a key duel between Ateneo and Far Eastern University, both sitting at 6-6, which starts at 10 a.m. The outcome of the Ateneo-FEU match could significantly influence the momentum heading into the women's decisive games.

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University of the Philippines also remains in the hunt for a Final Four spot in the women's competition. The Lady Maroons are set to play against the University of the East in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. This match is crucial for UP to maintain their positioning among the top contenders. The women's division features a tightly packed race, with multiple teams fighting for limited spots in the postseason.

The men's division sees National University and University of the Philippines, both with 9-4 records, battling for the No. 1 seed and the sure win-once bonus. Regardless of the result of their matchup, the Final Four bracket will be complete. The remaining teams, including Ateneo and the University of the East, are already out of contention, leaving Adamson's performance as the primary variable for the Tigers' fate. The atmosphere at the Mall of Asia Arena is expected to be electric as these critical games unfold, with the entire league watching to see who will emerge from the eliminations with their dreams intact.