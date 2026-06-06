USCIS Policy Memo Turns Filipino Nurse's American Dream into Nightmare

A new USCIS policy memo redefining adjustment of status threatens thousands of Filipino green card applicants, forcing them to choose between family separation or leaving the US.

The new US Citizenship and Immigration Services Policy Memorandum PM-602-0199, issued on May 21, has upended the lives of many Filipino immigrants waiting for their green card s.

For Josie dela Cruz, a registered nurse working at a convalescent hospital in California, the policy change feels like a bait and switch. She came to the United States on an H-1B visa in 2012, drawn by the persistent shortages of nurses and healthcare workers. She followed the rules: worked hard, paid taxes, and waited her turn.

In 2017, her employer sponsored her for an EB-3 green card, and she has been waiting ever since, caught in a legal backlog that affects an estimated 200,000 Filipinos. Now, the new memo redefines adjustment of status (AOS) from an administrative option to an extraordinary form of relief, effectively forcing many applicants like Dela Cruz to consider returning to their home country for consular processing.

The policy, supported by conservative and MAGA advocates, argues that adjustment of status was never guaranteed and that prioritizing American workers is a mandate. USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said that when aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who may stay illegally after being denied residency.

However, the memo has caused deep concern even among some Silicon Valley Trump supporters, who rely on H-1B workers and internal adjustments to avoid disruptions. For Dela Cruz, the consequences are dire. She can either stay and prove she is extraordinary, or return to the Philippines with her husband and two US-citizen children.

If she leaves, she must resign from her job, and when her turn for an interview comes-which may take years-she could be deemed a burden to society because she is unemployed, potentially denying her reentry. Her family has built a life in the US, and a consular officer could misinterpret their financial situation.

San Francisco-based immigration lawyer Lou Tancinco clarified that the memo does not eliminate adjustment of status or repeal the law, but urged applicants to prepare strong positive equities, such as US citizen children, tax compliance, employment history, and community ties. The legal fight is already brewing. Burke Brown III, managing attorney at Polaris Law Group in Lincoln, Nebraska, said, We will fight this in federal court. Our team is waiting for a case to litigate.

Legal experts anticipate challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act, arguing that USCIS issued a substantive policy shift without notice-and-comment rulemaking, exceeded its statutory authority under Section 245 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and retroactively applied the memo, violating due process. For now, Tancinco advises immigrants with pending I-485 applications to consult an experienced attorney.

The stakes are high: for Dela Cruz and thousands like her, the American Dream is turning into a nightmare, with the potential to destroy three lives





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USCIS Green Card Filipino Immigrants Adjustment Of Status H-1B

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