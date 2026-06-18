USA Sweeps Czechia in Dominant VNL Performance

The United States women's volleyball team overwhelmed Czechia in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 at the Philsports Arena. Chiaka Ogbogu led the defense with six blocks, while Jordan Thompson scored 15 points. The USA remains unbeaten in sets during the Pasig City leg, setting up a crucial match against Italy.

The United States women's volleyball team delivered a commanding performance against Czechia in the Volleyball Nations League ( VNL ) on Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, sweeping the match 25-17, 25-12, 25-16.

The American squad showcased exceptional defensive prowess, led by middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu, who contributed six of the team's 12 blocks. This victory marked the USA's fifth win in six outings, solidifying their position as a strong contender for the VNL finals, the premier annual international competition organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). Jordan Thompson once again proved to be a key offensive weapon for the USA, finishing with a match-high 15 points, including 14 kills and one block.

Ogbogu and Logan Eggleston each added 11 points, with Ogbogu's blocking and Eggleston's all-around play proving crucial. The USA's net defense translated into a significant advantage in attacks, outscoring the Czechs 40-27. The Americans have yet to drop a set in their two matches during the VNL Pasig City leg, which is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission. Their dominant performance highlighted their depth and versatility, with multiple players contributing across all facets of the game.

Czechia struggled to find their rhythm against the relentless US defense. No Czech player reached double figures in scoring; Magdalena Jehlarova led the team with nine points, while Ela Koulisiani and Monika Brancuska added seven each. Czechia suffered its third loss in six matches and its second consecutive defeat in the Pasig City leg.

The team will look to bounce back when they face Japan on Friday, a match expected to draw significant local support due to Japan's popularity among Philippine volleyball fans. Meanwhile, the USA will enjoy a rest day on Friday before preparing for a highly anticipated clash against world No. 1 and defending champions Italy on Saturday. This match could have major implications for the final standings, as both teams are considered top contenders for the VNL title.

The VNL Pasig City leg has drawn enthusiastic crowds, with fans eager to witness world-class volleyball action. The USA's balanced attack and impenetrable block have made them a formidable opponent, and their upcoming match against Italy promises to be a highlight of the tournament. With their current form, the Americans are well-positioned to secure a spot in the finals and potentially reclaim the VNL championship





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