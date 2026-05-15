Usa Construction Worker Arrested for Drug Smuggling in Talisay City

A US construction worker was arrested in Talisay City after being found in possession of high-grade drugs in a buy-bust operation by the Talisay City Drug Enforcement Unit. The arrested man was carrying 365 grams of drugs worth P2.482 million. He was also in possession of P12,000 in buy-bust money, illegal firearms, and was found not to have a license to carry firearms. The arrested man will undergo chemical and ballistic analysis conducted by the PNP Forensic Unit 7. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and determination of our police personnel in combating illegal drugs and criminality. The Cebu Province Dangerous Drugs Task Force will continue to intensify their intelligence-driven operations and strengthen their partnerships with the community to ensure safer and more secure neighborhoods.

Usa ka construction worker kaya nakuha gikan ang nadakpan sabuy-bust sa City Drug Enforcement Unit sa Talisay City Police Station alas 3:30 sa kadlawon, Biyernes, Mayo 15, 2026, sa Sityo Sambag, Barangay Lagtang, Siyudad sa Talisay.

Lakip sa nasakmit ang P12,000 nga buy-bust money, halin sa ilegal nga drugas, ug usa ka kalibre 45 nga armas nga dunay upat ka bala. Ang mga nakuha nga ebidensya giduso na ngadto sa PNP Forensic Unit 7 alang sa himuon nga chemical analysis lakip na ang armas nga gitakdang ipaubos sa ballistic examination. Giandam na ang kasong kalapasan sa Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) batok sa dinakpan.

Gidayeg ni Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, hepe sa Police Regional Office 7, ang kapulisan sa Talisay sa ilang malampuson nga anti-illegal drug operation. Matod na ang masabi na batok sa illegales nga drugas sa tibuok Central Visayas. Si Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., ang hepe sa kapulisan sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo, gihimug-atan ang pagkasakmit sa maong gidaghanon sa ilegal nga drugas, sanglit daghan untang kinabuhi ang madaot niini





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United States Construction Worker Talisay City Buy-Bust Operation High-Grade Drugs Illegally-Possessed Firearms Republic Act 9165

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