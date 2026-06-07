US Treasury Secretary Assesses Costs of Iran-Gulf Damage, Plans Asset Redirection; US-Iran Tensions Escalate; Peace Talks Stall; Oil Prices Rise; Humanitarian Aid Disruptions

The US Treasury Secretary has directed a team to assess the costs of damages already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran, with the aim of redirecting Iranian assets to Gulf states for rebuilding and repairs of damage caused by Iran. The US government is considering using Iranian assets for future repairs as well. The US forces have struck Iranian coastal radar sites and shot down drones launched by Iran, retaliating against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Peace negotiations appear to have stalled, but a minister from mediator Pakistan traveled to Tehran with a letter for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The conflict between the US and Iran has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other goods, including humanitarian aid. In Lebanon, two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in south Lebanon, and Lebanon's army commander left for Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has directed a team to assess costs for damages already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran, with the aim of redirecting Iranian assets to Gulf states for rebuilding and repairs of damage caused by Iran.

The US government is considering using Iranian assets for future repairs as well. The US forces have struck Iranian coastal radar sites and shot down drones launched by Iran, retaliating against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Peace negotiations appear to have stalled, but a minister from mediator Pakistan traveled to Tehran with a letter for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The conflict between the US and Iran has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other goods, including humanitarian aid. In Lebanon, two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in south Lebanon, and Lebanon's army commander left for Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart





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US Treasury Secretary Iran-Gulf Damage Asset Redirection Peace Talks Oil Prices Humanitarian Aid Disruptions Lebanon Conflict Israeli Strike Pakistan Mediator Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamen Lebanese Army Commander Gulf Allies Iranian Assets Strait Of Hormuz Gulf States Iranian Coastal Radar Sites Iranian Drones Iranian Attack Drones Iranian Revolutionary Guard Iranian Missile Manufacturing Facilities Iranian Oil Revenue Iranian Sanctions On Crude Exports Iranian Blockade On Its Ports Iranian Leverage Over The Strait Of Hormuz Iranian State Media Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Lebanese Army Israeli Military Iran-Israel Conflict Iran-Hezbollah Ceasefire Lebanese Government-Israel Pact Lebanese President Lebanese Army Commander General Rudolf Haykal Lebanese Army Lebanese Army Vehicle Lebanese Army Officers Lebanese Soldier Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Lebanese Government-Israel Pact Lebanese Government-Hezbollah Ceasefire Lebanese Government-Iran Peace Deal Lebanese Government-US Peace Deal Lebanese Government-US-Iran Negotiations Lebanese Government-Pakistan Mediator Lebanese Government-Lebanon Conflict Lebanese Government-Israel-Iran Conflict Lebanese Government-Hezbollah-Iran Conflict Lebanese Government-US-Iran-Lebanon Conflict Lebanese Government-Pakistan-Iran-Lebanon Conf Lebanese Government-US-Iran-Pakistan-Lebanon C

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