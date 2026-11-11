Bessent Moves to Military Base After Iranian Threat

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated to a military base following an Iranian threat against his life, as Washington escalates economic pressure on Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his Washington-area home to a military base after an Iranian threat against his life, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The move was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. A source said security concerns increased when the Wall Street Journal published an aerial view of Bessent's Georgetown mansion, which he bought for $12.5 million after his confirmation in January 2025. The photo allowed the home to be geolocated, prompting his relocation. Bessent has led the US sanctions and economic pressure campaign against Iran since August, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast.

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Iran Sanctions and Naval Blockade

The effort aims to push Tehran to end attacks on shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, largely closed since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began February 28. The campaign includes a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and sanctions on Middle Eastern bank branches and financial services firms facilitating transactions with Iran. A Treasury spokesperson said Bessent will not be deterred and remains committed to collapsing Iran's economy.

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US national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned last month that Tehran has substantially increased efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond. Those efforts include beefing up targeting of current and former US officials such as Bessent, the Times reported, citing three sources. Iranian plotting against US officials has reached a more advanced stage, according to anonymous sources, but the severity of threats against Bessent was unclear.

The New York Times noted that US officials believe Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the US and overseas is limited. Washington ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia last month following increasing attacks from Tehran-backed Houthi fighters. The US military has also removed some aircraft from two British bases in recent weeks after reported threats from Iran. Diplomatic efforts to end the war are gathering steam.

US Presses Iran Economy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the US squeezing of Iran's economy made further attacks unnecessary. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions. American and Israeli attacks have also killed top Iranian officials, including late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.