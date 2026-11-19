The White House announced a defense financing package worth more than $2 billion and $400 million in Foreign Military Financing for the Philippines, alongside new trade and infrastructure agreements during President Trump's state visit to Manila.

The United States will pursue a foreign military financing loan package worth more than $2 billion to provide the Philippines with defense and security capabilities from US suppliers, the White House said.

The package is expected to support more than 7,000 American jobs. The United States will also use $400 million in Foreign Military Financing for the Philippine military to expand its operational reach and deterrence capabilities in the South China Sea. The funding will cover long-range fires, command-and-control systems, critical infrastructure, and multi-domain drones. The White House released a fact sheet on Nov. 18 after US President Donald J. Trump's state visit to Manila.

Also read Trump Arrives in Manila for ASEAN-US and Quad Summits as Philippines Hands Chairship to Singapore

Defense Loan Boosts Philippine Military Capabilities

The proposed loan would allow the Philippines to buy defense and security equipment from American suppliers. Washington said the funding would strengthen the Philippine military's deterrence capabilities in the South China Sea, where Manila faces maritime security challenges. The $400-million allocation is part of efforts to deepen security partnerships across Southeast Asia. The Philippine Department of National Defense agreed to a $37-million contract with a US firm for super intelligence enabled mission support.

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The contract aims to improve interoperability between the two armed forces. The DND also committed to a $63-million initiative to modernize its defense cloud infrastructure for super intelligence use cases. The two governments committed to modernizing the Philippine military's digital infrastructure. American satellite firm Astranis has offered connectivity services to the Philippines through its US-manufactured AGILA satellite under a $200-million commercial opportunity.

Infrastructure and Technology Cooperation Deals

The offer is part of expanded technology cooperation. On infrastructure, Subic Grain will build a new $40-million fuel storage depot at Subic Bay to support US military and commercial operations. The depot is expected to boost logistics capacity. The Philippines is also set to modernize Basco Airport in Batanes to improve operational access, disaster response, and commercial supply chains between the two countries.

The airport is in the country's northernmost islands. US companies Boeing and GE Aerospace finalized a $12-billion sale of up to 20 Boeing 787 aircraft with GE Aerospace engines to Philippine Airlines. The purchase is a private-sector commercial transaction. On trade, the two governments committed to eliminating the US trade deficit with the Philippines through increased Philippine imports of American energy and agricultural products.

Washington did not provide a timetable or targets. Trump said on Wednesday that the Philippines and the United States secured a big trade deal that would benefit farmers and energy-sector businesses. Specifics were not immediately available. Trump said during a state luncheon at Malacanang that the two countries had just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal ever made by far.

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Nuclear Technology Agreement Under Exploration

He called it a fair deal for both countries. Trump said he was proud to say that the alliance between the United States and the Philippines was being made much stronger than it had ever been before, especially with the consummation of the deal. The two countries are also exploring an intergovernmental agreement on civilian nuclear technology to support the Philippines' plans to develop nuclear power.

If finalized, it would be the first US civil nuclear intergovernmental agreement with an Indo-Pacific partner. The White House said the proposed nuclear agreement would create opportunities for US nuclear companies and help the Philippines expand its electricity supply. The agreement remains under exploration. Trump was in Manila for a state visit, where he met with President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. He also attended the ASEAN-US Summit during his two-day visit.

Trump announced more than $17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments across Southeast Asia during the visit. Washington said the agreements form part of efforts to deepen its economic and security partnerships in the region.