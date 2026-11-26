The Trump administration imposed new AI chip license requirements on five countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and blacklisted Singapore-based Megaspeed and its subsidiaries over alleged chip diversion to China.

The Trump administration has added license requirements for AI chip exports to five countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, in an effort to crack down on chips being smuggled into China.

New License Rules for Southeast Asian Chip Exports

The new rule was issued last week and targets Southeast Asian countries viewed as transshipment points with a high risk for illegal diversion to China. Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed was added to a US trade blacklist this week, along with its Thai and Malaysian subsidiaries, essentially blocking future chip shipments to the firm. Nvidia also said it cut off sales to Megaspeed in June 2025. Authorities have investigated for over two years whether Megaspeed diverted chips to China.

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For more than two years, companies in countries including Singapore were allowed to buy advanced AI chips for their data centers license-free. The new US rule last week ended that practice. Prior to the change, chip-based license requirements generally applied to countries like Russia that raise national security concerns, along with companies headquartered in arms-embargoed countries. The rule also clamped down on AI chip sales to non-US data centers that supply a high volume of computing power to Chinese-headquartered firms.

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The foundation of these restrictions dates to October 2022, when the US unveiled sweeping limits on advanced chips to China, marking the biggest shift in US technology export policy in decades. A year later, officials tightened the rules to capture more chips and stop designers such as Nvidia from selling products engineered to fall just below the performance thresholds of the earlier restrictions. The restrictions were also expanded to Middle Eastern countries and to overseas companies headquartered in China.

In January 2025, the Biden administration extended the restrictions globally, imposing a worldwide license requirement. But in May, days before it was set to take effect, the Trump administration announced it would not enforce that rule. The Trump administration only formally rescinded and replaced the rule last week. That gap allowed data center capacity to proliferate in countries such as Singapore, where Chinese companies could rent computing power remotely to train and deploy AI models.

Trump Administration Approves Nvidia Chip Shipments to China

About a year ago, President Donald Trump allowed Nvidia to ship its H200 chip to China, drawing criticism from experts who said the chips would help jumpstart China military modernization and erode the US lead in AI. The H200 chip is one of Nvidia more advanced chips, but not top-of-the-line. Nvidia cannot simply ship the chips to Chinese companies that pay for them.

Nvidia must apply for licenses from the US Department of Commerce, which has issued them since last spring on a case-by-case basis. Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee released licensing data showing the Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026. For years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said there is no evidence of chip smuggling to China.

Super Micro Computer Faces Smuggling Charges

Huang once said Nvidia sophisticated Grace Blackwell AI chip platform weighed nearly 1.8 metric tons and could not fit into a pocket or backpack. But that assertion, which experts already viewed skeptically, was further questioned in March when US prosecutors charged three people associated with California-based AI server maker Super Micro Computer, including its co-founder. The charges allege a scheme to divert about $2.5 billion of US technology into China, including AI servers packed with Nvidia AI chips.

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Critics say Nvidia has tried to minimize a well-known risk. Servers are not smuggled in backpacks. They are routed through third countries and intermediary companies. Supporters say Nvidia may not have had verified evidence of diversion and that the company cannot keep tabs on all its products after they are sold.

Nvidia Opposes Location Verification Legislation

Nvidia has built location verification technology that could indicate which country its chips are operating in, the company confirmed in December 2025. It has offered the feature as a software option for customers. But the company has opposed proposed legislation that would require location verification and diversion reporting for advanced AI processors. A measure known as the Chip Security Act is among several export control bills that gained new momentum.

The situation is further complicated by allegations involving the former executive of Megaspeed, who is reportedly linked to a personal relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, though the core legal issue remains the potential diversion of US technology. Taken together, the developments reinforce the Biden and Trump administrations shared goal of preserving the US lead in artificial intelligence technology while balancing national security with trade considerations.

Data centers in Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore, must now navigate a more restrictive regulatory environment.