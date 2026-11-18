US and South Korean authorities and China's Tencent have warned of a critical Java vulnerability that could let hackers take control of systems, prompting urgent patch advisories and an emergency meeting in South Korea.

US and South Korean authorities, along with China's Tencent, have urged companies and organizations to patch a critical flaw in the popular programming language Java that could allow hackers to access systems.

Critical Java Vulnerability Discovered

The vulnerability could let attackers remotely execute code or crash systems. South Korea's presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the threat, the Yonhap news agency reported. The country's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet and Security Agency said on Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install the security updates. Java is available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits.

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It is one of the world's most widely used programming languages and is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector, financial institutions and the military. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerability required immediate patching. It did not link it to any recent outages.

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Tencent Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese technology company Tencent, warned customers on Wednesday that the vulnerability in the open-source kit, known as Java4Shell, could allow unauthenticated attackers to steal sensitive information or take control of affected servers. The Dutch National Cyber Security Center said on Wednesday it was investigating the vulnerability. Based on information currently available, it had no indications of imminent large-scale exploitation, it said.

Britain's cybersecurity agency urged companies and organizations to keep systems up to date during this unprecedented time. Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on November 17 that contains fixes for the flaw. The warnings come amid several major technology disruptions, although authorities and companies have not linked them to the Java vulnerability.

Series of Tech Outages Reported

Apple said on Tuesday it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. Apple said a cyberattack had not caused the issue. The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services including email, to a halt to US air travel that lasted 4-1/2 hours and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services.

US President Donald Trump's administration has played down concerns about a broader problem. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledged that the incidents were unsettling but added that they were completely unrelated. Cybersecurity concerns have intensified this year as rapid advances in artificial intelligence give both attackers and defenders increasingly powerful tools.

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AI can make it faster and easier for hackers to identify and exploit weaknesses, shrinking the window for companies to patch vulnerabilities from what could once have been days to potentially hours or minutes. Last month, governments and companies around the world took websites offline as a precaution while website operators scrambled to secure systems running PHP software after the vulnerability was disclosed. Cybersecurity companies regularly uncover examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

AI Impact on Cybersecurity

Companies are also deploying AI to scan their own systems for vulnerabilities and are rushing to fix what they find, a process that carries risks of its own, Surfshark's lead system engineer Karolis Kaciulis said. Patching that much, that quickly, makes systems less stable, he said. China and South Korea are among countries with significant Java developer communities, according to surveys by software development tools maker JetBrains.

A 2025 JetBrains survey found that 37% of respondents to its Java-focused study were based in mainland China. That reflects the survey sample rather than the countries' shares of the global Java developer population. Java represented 53% of programming language use in South Korea compared with a global average of 30%, a 2021 JetBrains survey said.

Its use was even higher in South Korea's public sector, accounting for a 72% share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey last year.