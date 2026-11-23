US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US is seeking answers from Nvidia about its China chip sales and who was in charge of compliance after former CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Alice Huang reportedly kept in contact with a Chinese spy agency official for more than a year.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the United States is seeking answers from Nvidia about its chip sales to China and will determine who was in charge of compliance at the company formerly led by Jensen Huang.

Treasury Seeks Nvidia Compliance Answers

Huang resigned following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. Bessent told CBS's Face the Nation that officials have been in touch with Nvidia's temporary management, lead directors and lawyers. He said the company needs to provide answers because Washington wants to know what the culture was at Nvidia.

Also read US Regulators Investigate Nvidia Accounting Practices Amid Leadership Resignation and Chip Scandal

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal, kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with former CEO Jensen Huang. She was in touch with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, according to the report.

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The report cited people with knowledge of intelligence reports describing the encounters. A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters said it has not been able to reach Alice Huang for comment.

Bessent said Nvidia's board of directors is working to determine what happened. He expressed confidence that it would come up with very fulsome and robust answers. He added that the US needs to see who was in charge of compliance there. We will see which level of the business knew about this, Bessent said.

Was it at the lower levels? Was it at the middle level? Did it go all the way to the top? Reports about Jensen Huang's relationship with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy and his extramarital affair with a company executive led to his resignation and investigations by US regulators and the FBI.

The scandal also prompted congressional action, an internal review and a proposed investor class-action lawsuit. Days after Huang's resignation, President Donald Trump's administration issued a rule to further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia. The move tightened controls ahead of Trump's trip to China last week for talks with President Xi Jinping. Trump said on Friday that he would like to see Jensen Huang apologize and return to Nvidia.

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Officials Doubt Spy Allegations

Asked whether he agreed with Trump, Bessent said more information is needed. Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones has said the board will not rehire Huang. The scandal has also prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach to export controls on China. Lawmakers from both parties are questioning whether the Trump administration has been too lax on enforcement and regulation of prized semiconductors.

Sunday's report comes as US officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month. Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy. US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated that on Sunday.

Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters, Clayton told CNN's State of the Union program. And I am going to let that investigation play out. The affair between the two itself is of less interest, Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, told NBC's Meet the Press. I hope he had a good time, Kennedy said on Sunday.

Nvidia Faces Chip Export Scrutiny

It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy. Nvidia's H200 chip is designed for processing large amounts of data for generative AI and large language models. The company has faced growing scrutiny over its sales to China and its compliance practices as Washington tightens export controls on advanced semiconductors.