A new study reveals that the 2019 US clarification of the Mutual Defense Treaty failed to restrain Beijing, instead intensifying China's coercive gray-zone activities against the Philippines.

A comprehensive new study challenges the long-held assumption that stronger security guarantees from the United States automatically restrain adversarial behavior. Research indicates that the US commitment to defend the Philippines in the South China Sea has not deterred China. Instead, Beijing has increased coercive activities in the disputed waters. The findings suggest this security pledge may have actually prodded Beijing to step up its pressure on Manila.

US Clarification Provokes Intensified Aggression

The research, published online on November 28 in The Pacific Review, analyzed the impact of the 2019 clarification of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. The study found that this political shift had little effect on the risk of conventional military conflict. However, it did provoke more hostile Chinese actions that fall below the threshold of armed conflict. This outcome directly challenges the expectation that a stronger US security guarantee necessarily restrains China's actions against the Philippines.

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The article titled "Gray zone beneath the US umbrella: how US security commitment shapes Chinese and Philippine behavior in the South China Sea" was authored by Tongfi Kim and Carolin Liss. Both researchers are affiliated with the Brussels School of Governance at Vrije Universiteit Brussel. Their work examined the effects of a March 2019 statement by then-US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. That statement clarified that an armed attack on Philippine forces, aircraft, or public vessels in the South China Sea would trigger Washington's mutual defense obligations under Article 4 of the treaty.

Comparative Analysis of Behavioral Shifts

The researchers conducted a detailed comparative analysis to understand the shifting dynamics in the region. They examined Chinese and Philippine behavior from July 2016 to March 2019. This period was then compared with developments from March 2019 through the end of 2024. The data revealed that the stronger US commitment did not significantly change the likelihood of direct military conflict in the South China Sea.

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Confrontations remained at the gray-zone level, involving hostile actions short of provoking conventional military retaliation. However, the study found that Chinese aggression intensified after the US clarification. The researchers argued that this policy change may have prompted Beijing to take more hostile action. Alternatively, the strategy may have simply failed to deter such behavior entirely.

Manila's Legal Strategy and Alliance Effects

The study also investigated whether the US commitment made the Philippines more willing to take risks against China. Researchers found no evidence that Manila became more reckless in its use of force. Instead, the stronger security guarantee may have emboldened the Philippines to strengthen its claims through legal means. This approach included regulatory adjustments and other peaceful strategies to assert its interests.

The findings reflect what the authors described as the competing effects of military alliances. A stronger defense commitment can deter an adversary, but it can also provoke it. Simultaneously, it gives the protected ally greater confidence to assert its interests. The authors cautioned that alliances designed to deter armed attacks may have different effects in maritime disputes. This is particularly true where countries use coercive measures short of open warfare.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty was originally signed in 1951. However, its application to disputed areas of the South China Sea remained subject to differing interpretations for decades. The 2019 clarification was intended to resolve these ambiguities. The new research suggests it achieved the opposite effect regarding coercive tactics.

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The implications for regional stability are significant. The persistence of gray-zone activities despite enhanced security guarantees indicates a complex security dilemma. Policymakers must consider that deterrence does not always prevent non-military coercion. The study highlights the need for nuanced strategies that address actions below the threshold of war. This includes legal, diplomatic, and economic tools alongside traditional military deterrence.

As tensions continue in the South China Sea, the effectiveness of traditional alliance structures is under scrutiny. The behavior of China and the Philippines illustrates the limitations of relying solely on military pacts. The gray-zone tactics employed by Beijing remain a persistent challenge. These actions test the limits of international law and regional security frameworks.

Future research may need to explore alternative deterrence mechanisms. Understanding the specific triggers of coercive behavior is essential. The study provides a critical baseline for evaluating future security commitments. It underscores the importance of clear communication in alliance politics. The case of the US and Philippines serves as a vital reference point.